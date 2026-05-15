Butlins Leadership Criticizes Proposed Holiday Tax as a Burden on Working Families

Jon Hendry Pickup expresses deep concern over the UK government's plan to introduce an overnight visitor levy, arguing it will harm the hospitality sector and low-income travelers.

Sir Billy Butlin launched his first holiday camp in Skegness back in 1936 with a clear and noble ambition. Having been inspired by the Canadian holiday camp experience, his goal was to democratize travel and make affordable vacations accessible to the working class of the United Kingdom.

He believed that a break from the grind of daily labor should not be a luxury reserved for the wealthy elite but a right that ordinary families could afford. Nearly a century later, this fundamental ethos remains the cornerstone of the identity at Butlins. The resorts have evolved, now welcoming not only parents and their children for traditional seaside getaways but also a diverse array of guests from all walks of life.

This includes a growing trend of adult groups who visit for specialized music weekends and live entertainment events. Collectively, these visitors total approximately 1.5 million guests annually across three distinct resorts, proving that the demand for domestic tourism remains strong and vital for the national spirit.

However, the hospitality sector is currently facing an onslaught of financial pressures that are not the result of random chance or unforeseen disasters, but rather the direct consequence of legislative decisions. The most recent and concerning proposal is the Overnight Visitor Levy Bill, as revealed in the King's Speech. While the name sounds technical, the reality is a simple holiday tax that allows local councils in England to charge guests for their overnight stays.

The estimated cost is roughly 2 pounds per person per night. To a politician in Westminster, this might seem like a negligible sum, but for a family struggling with the rising cost of living, it is a significant burden. Industry data from UK Hospitality suggests that a standard two-week family vacation could see price hikes of up to 100 pounds. This is particularly devastating for those booking off-peak breaks.

For instance, a family of four paying only 49 pounds for a four-night stay would see their costs jump by 32 pounds, effectively imposing a 66 percent tax increase. Such a move is regressive and punishes those who are already financially vulnerable, making the dream of a simple getaway nearly impossible for the poorest households.

The government attempts to justify this policy by pointing to other European nations like France, Spain, Italy, and Germany, as well as regions within the UK like Scotland and Wales, where similar levies are being implemented. However, this comparison is flawed and misleading.

The British hospitality industry is already burdened by a higher tax load than almost any other major tourism economy in Europe when one considers the combined weight of National Insurance, Corporation Tax, Value Added Tax, and Council Tax. The sector has essentially become a scapegoat for the current Labour administration. There is a palpable sense of frustration among business leaders who feel that ministers lack a fundamental understanding of how private enterprise operates.

Many of these officials have never managed a balance sheet or worked in the private sector, leading to a disconnect between policy and reality. They fail to grasp how sensitive guests are to price changes and the critical economic role that resorts like Butlins play in their local communities. These resorts are often located in former industrial heartlands that desperately need investment and job creation.

By employing hundreds of staff directly and supporting thousands more through local suppliers and contractors, Butlins acts as an economic engine for these regions. It is contradictory for a government to speak of growth and support for working people while simultaneously introducing measures that make it harder to employ staff and more expensive for families to take a well-deserved break





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