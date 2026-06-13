Butter Yellow: The Colour of Summer

The latest fashion trend is all about butter yellow, a colour that dominated the runways last summer and is already a staple in the UK. From dresses to accessories, we show you the best ways to wear this versatile and stylish hue.

The Bordier butter served at three Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse's restaurants is so rich that it tastes like Cathedral City mature cheddar. Earlier this week, when dining at Ducasse Baccarat, I was lucky enough to taste the delectable spread, but as I lashed layers of it onto my perfectly baked bread, I couldn't stop thinking about the internet's current fascination with butter yellow style.

How would this fare on the Kerrygold colour wheel? Are we more likely to wear a shade that looks more clarified than cultured? Such are the mental trials and tribulations of a jobbing fashion writer! Last summer, the well-churned hue dominated the runways at Toteme, Chloé, Jacquemus and Jil Sander, and in the UK, butter yellow is already the mostThis is a tone less luminous than Sicilian lemon, but less insipid than pale sunlight.

How exactly to nail the hue in 2026? Here, the street-style set demonstrates the best ways to wear butter yellow. Ok, this dress is definitely more Le Beurre Bordier than light Lurpak, but for ease-inspired dressers out there, nothing is more thrown-on-and-go than a dress in summer's favourite hue. Keep things pared back in terms of accessories, like these transparent perspex kitten heels.

Many might shy away from all-butter-yellow tailoring, but this take offers a modern update on the white suit (and is slightly more stain-friendly too! ) The key here is to keep your textures varied, so that summer tailoring doesn't look overwrought, like these lightweight transparent trousers, paired with a cropped wool jacket.

Warm weather always offers a chance to lean into your more romantic side, so embrace kitsch prints, flounces and ruffles, and opt for a cute co-ord and frilled shirting. Bonus points for a matching floral brooch! For those ever-fearful of a full look, opt for a bag in a trending hue, like this slouchy oversized hobo bag, perfect for bulk buying bars of butter? Whatever the trending colour, there is always a Y2K take!

Lean into the Lindsay Lohan of it all, and opt for a tube top and capri pants





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Butter Yellow Fashion Trend Summer Style Colour Of The Year Fashion Advice

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