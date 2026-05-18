Buy Now: Amazon's Black Rattan Garden Furniture Set for Under £150, With Latest Reviews

A stylish black rattan furniture set is available on Amazon for less than £150. The set comes with a two-seater bench, two single chairs, a coffee table, and three seat cushions.

May is the month of bank holidays, and with the second of the month just around the corner, shoppers who live in hope of sunny weather might be looking for some new garden furniture to enjoy over the long weekend.

At Amazon, shoppers can snap up a stylish black rattan furniture set for less than £150, with delivery promised in time for the bank holiday for those who buy it soon. The EVRE Black Rattan Garden Furniture Set is currently £149.99 at Amazon, and buyers are describing it as a 'bargain'.

The set comes complete with a two-seater bench, two single chairs, a coffee table, and three seat cushions, meaning it could be ideal for families or those looking forward to welcoming guests over the long weekend. Made of durable rattan, the set is UV resistant and 'very low maintenance', according to the listing.

The coffee table is topped with tempered safety glass which is anti-glare, water and heat resistant, and the seat cushions have 5cm padding for comfort all day (and evening) long. The furniture is easy to clean, too - it can be wiped with a damp cloth or antibacterial wipe, and the cushion covers are removable and can be hand washed if a deeper clean is needed.

With the largest item, the sofa, measuring 100x50x82cm, it's sizeable enough to stand out but also fit in a wide variety of gardens





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Garden Furniture Amazon Black Rattan Set Stylish Furniture Set Low Maintenance Furniture UV Resistant Furniture Comfortable Cushions Desirable Delivery Times

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dunelm shoppers rush to buy 'gorgeous' £20 retro bedding 'seen on BBC Traitors''Got the orange version which looks great and then I saw it on the last series of Traitors'

Read more »

Mum's £150-a-month fund means she can 'leave job without fear'Lauren Johnston has given it a naughty name

Read more »

'My £150-a-month fund meant I could walk out of my job'Lauren Johnston, 42, was in and out of debt for 20 years before turning her finances around

Read more »

Shoppers rush to buy gorgeous £20 bow bedding that looks just like luxury setShoppers are loving Dunelm's Bows Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, praising it as a 'pretty pattern' with 'lovely, soft material' that 'washes very well' — and it starts from just £12

Read more »