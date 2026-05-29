CAA Issues Summer Guidance for Passengers Amid Ongoing Conflict in the Middle East

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued summer guidance for passengers outlining their rights should a flight be cancelled either before they depart or while they are already away.

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued summer guidance for passengers outlining their rights should a flight be cancelled either before they depart or while they are already away.

Thousands of holidaymakers are facing an anxious wait ahead of their summer getaway as worries persist over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, the CAA has reassured travellers that they are well protected when things go wrong. It has outlined several key rules all passengers should be aware of if their flight is disrupted.

If a flight departing from or travelling to the UK is cancelled, passengers are required to select one of three options from the airline: a refund, an alternative flight, or care. However, if passengers still wish to travel, they should not choose a refund as they will not be entitled to re-routing or care.

If a flight is cancelled while passengers are already on their journey, they are entitled to a flight back to their original UK departure airport if they decide not to, or cannot, continue their journey. The CAA has also outlined the rights of passengers if their cancelled flight was a component of a package holiday.

They benefit from the same rights as if they had booked directly with the airline, and may also benefit from additional rights under the Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations. In addition, passengers who booked a flight directly with the airline or via a third party and whose return flight has been cancelled may be covered by UK passenger rights legislation, however this is dependent on which airline is operating their flight





OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Civil Aviation Authority CAA Summer Guidance Passenger Rights Flight Cancellation Middle East Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Summer House Star KJ Dillard Reveals BPD Diagnosis and Hospitalization for Self-HarmDuring the Summer House season 10 reunion, KJ Dillard bravely disclosed his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and a prior hospitalization for self-harm. The 28-year-old reality star described his difficult mental health journey, which was triggered by the end of filming and personal struggles, and credited his castmates for their unwavering support during his recovery.

Read more »

Jet2 issues May half term update and message to passengers flying this summerThe airline and package holiday operator has reiterated its message on jet fuel surcharges

Read more »

Kimi Antonelli's Canadian GP Sprint Frustrations Highlight Need for Team GuidanceDuring the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, Kimi Antonelli's frustrations with teammate George Russell boiled over on team radio, prompting interventions from Toto Wolff and Peter Bonnington. Martin Brundle suggests the 19-year-old is fortunate to have such experienced guidance.

Read more »

UK Civil Aviation Authority Issues Summer Flight‑Disruption Guidance Amid Middle East ConflictThe CAA outlines passenger rights and options for refunds, re‑routing and care when flights are cancelled due to Middle East tensions, emphasizing strong UK consumer protections for holidaymakers.

Read more »