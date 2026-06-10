Cabinet Minister Regrets Failing to Disclose Meeting with Lobbying Firm

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander admitted to an oversight after failing to disclose a meeting with Peter Mandelson's lobbying firm. The meeting was revealed in a huge dump of messages earlier this month.

A Cabinet minister has voiced regret for failing to disclose a meeting with Peter Mandelson 's lobbying firm . Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander admitted the oversight after the discussions were revealed in a huge dump of messages earlier this month.

The correspondence with Mandelson showed the New Labour architect had introduced Mr Alexander - then trade minister - to a trade expert in July 2024. The revelation sparked demands for an investigation by the ministerial ethics watchdog into whether Mr Alexander breached rules by not reporting the encounter until March 2026. In a letter to Keir Starmer, Mr Alexander said he regretted the oversight.

He explained that he had asked Peter Mandelson to suggest the name of a British trade policy expert from his time at the European Commission, with whom he could meet. The name suggested was a former official of the European Commission, working on trade policy, who by that time worked at Global Counsel. Mr Alexander said the meeting was held on July 31 2024 and covered general trade policy across the globe.

He stated that there was no discussion of named businesses or of any ongoing role for Global Counsel. The Scottish Secretary went on to say he delegated the transparency reporting to officials who did not do so. He wrote that in March 2026, in the process of complying with the Humble Address, he became aware that this meeting had been omitted from the DBT transparency website and instructed officials to rectify this error.

He is grateful to have received the independent adviser on ministerial standards' advice on this matter and of course regrets this inadvertent administrative oversight. The Prime Minister replied that while the administrative oversight is regrettable, Mr Alexander acted appropriately when the issue was identified, including engaging with the independent adviser on ministerial standards, and considers no further action to be needed.

Mr Alexander, who returned to elected politics in the 2024 general election, almost a decade after being ousted from the Commons, faced calls to quit over his ties to Mandelson. The exchanges showed Mr Alexander welcoming his US Ambassador appointment as good news and thanking him for being influential in his whole improbable journey. The correspondence with Mandelson showed the New Labour architect had introduced Mr Alexander - then trade minister - a trade expert in July 2024.

MPs voted earlier this year to force the disclosure of documents relating to Lord Mandelson's time as ambassador. Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said this is an extraordinary oversight from Douglas Alexander and is yet more evidence of the cosy relationship he has enjoyed with the best pal of the world's most notorious paedophile. It is clear that the influence of Peter Mandelson and Global Counsel stretches right across Government.

Labour ministers must now come clean about any further undeclared meetings with Global Counsel staff or clients





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Douglas Alexander Peter Mandelson Lobbying Firm Ministerial Ethics Transparency Reporting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This latest failing project will make HS2 look like a triumphThe consequences are manifold

Read more »

Man Convicted of Child Grooming and Exploitation Vanishes After Failing to Appear in CourtSharam Muhamadi was found guilty of two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view of exploitation at Sheffield Crown Court. The 21-year-old failed to appear for his trial after being granted bail, leading to a conviction in his absence. South Yorkshire Police have been searching for him since, with the last confirmed sighting in Birmingham city centre on May 18. He is believed to have links to the West Midlands area and traveled to Coventry Road and Small Heath Park before the trail went cold. Police are now appealing for public assistance in locating him.

Read more »

Starmer threatens cabinet resignations for any minister backing Burnham in leadership bidStarmer prepares to force cabinet members to quit if they support Andy Burnham's challenge, a move that could intensify after the Makerfield by‑election and risk deepening Labour's internal divisions.

Read more »

Cops mock fleeing Mercedes driver who 'ran out of talent and oil' in chaseOfficers said he 'ripped the sump out' of the Mercedes while failing to stop

Read more »