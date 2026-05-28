Cabinet ministers put pressure on Starmer to reconsider Net Zero agenda, Tony Blair blasts 'illogical' green targets

A growing split is reported to be opening up within the Government over Energy Secretary Ed Miliband's opposition to North Sea oil and gas. Senior Labour figures are said to have privately challenged Mr Miliband's claims that new fossil fuel exploration in the North Sea would 'not take a penny off bills'. Sir Tony, who was PM between 1997 and 2007, this week made an explosive intervention amid Labour's leadership chaos - as MPs mull whether to ditch Sir Keir. In a 5,600-word essay, Sir Tony accused his party of retreating into a Left-wing 'comfort zone' with no 'coherent plan' for transforming Britain. He said the Government's Net Zero agenda is not the 'right priority' for Britain and hit out at Sir Keir and Mr Miliband for 'shutting down' North Sea oil and gas.

Cabinet ministers are putting Keir Starmer under increasing pressure to rethink his Net Zero agenda, it has emerged - after Tony Blair blasted 'illogical' green targets.

A growing split is reported to be opening up within the Government over Energy Secretary Ed Miliband's opposition to North Sea oil and gas. Senior Labour figures are said to have privately challenged Mr Miliband's claims that new fossil fuel exploration in the North Sea would 'not take a penny off bills'. Sir Tony, who was PM between 1997 and 2007, this week made an explosive intervention amid Labour's leadership chaos - as MPs mull whether to ditch Sir Keir.

In a 5,600-word essay, Sir Tony accused his party of retreating into a Left-wing 'comfort zone' with no 'coherent plan' for transforming Britain. He said the Government's Net Zero agenda is not the 'right priority' for Britain and hit out at Sir Keir and Mr Miliband for 'shutting down' North Sea oil and gas.

'I don't understand the logic behind it, or shutting down our own oil and gas industry in circumstances where... I don't know another country in the world that's doing that,' the ex-premier said. Sir Tony urged ministers to instead focus on securing 'cheap energy' and economic growth.

A growing split is reported to be opening up within the Government over Energy Secretary Ed Miliband's opposition to North Sea oil and gas. The Government has repeatedly made the argument that reversing its ban on new North Sea oil and gas production won't lower domestic energy bills because oil prices are set internationally. But a Whitehall source told The Times: 'People keep saying that it 'won't take a penny off' bills.

'But if it improves your balance of payments, it helps your currency, potentially letting you get more for your money on all sorts of goods. 'Even small changes make a difference at scale. It might get us a few more solar panels and batteries for the same price too.

' A second source said: 'There's a growing feeling that we've boxed ourselves in with a line that's technically true but politically useless. 'People hear 'it won't cut bills' and assume there's no economic benefit whatsoever. ' Sir Tony, who was PM between 1997 and 2007, this week made an explosive intervention amid Labour's leadership chaos - as MPs mull whether to ditch Sir Keir.

New YouGov polling on Wednesday revealed 65 per cent of Britons said preventing increases in energy bills is a greater priority than removing all fossil fuels from the UK's electricity supply. Less than one-quarter (24 per cent) said decarbonising the UK's electricity grid was the greater priority. Asked on Times Radio if he was proposing that Sir Keir tear up Mr Miliband's green energy targets, Sir Tony replied: 'Yes, I am.

' It was put to him that his suggestion ultimately meant that Mr Miliband's position in Government as Energy Secretary was untenable. Sir Tony replied: 'It's really a question of explaining to the country, and to Ed, that right now we need to get growth levels up, we need to recognise with this AI revolution that we're going to need cheap energy.

' A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: 'The Government is implementing the manifesto commitment to deliver a fair and balanced transition in the North Sea, managing existing fields for the entirety of their lifespan, and not granting new exploration licenses because they will not support our energy security and will not take a penny off bills.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cabinet Ministers Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Energy Secretary Ed Miliband North Sea Oil And Gas Government Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair Keir Starmer Net Zero Agenda Tony Blair

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