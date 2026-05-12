Cabinet Showdown and Labour Revolt Force Starmer to Consider Exit

Keir Starmer, the UK Labour Party leader, is facing a Cabinet showdown after a significant number of MPs and ministerial aides call for his resignation following disastrous local elections. Meanwhile, the PM's grip on power appears to be sliding as some of his top team privately urged him to make a graceful exit.

The end looks nigh for Keir Starmer today as he faces a Cabinet showdown amid an overwhelming Labour revolt. Some members of his top team, including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, privately urged him to make a graceful exit in the wake of disastrous local elections .

MP Miaatta Fahnbulleh joined the rebellion this morning, becoming the first minister to quit calling for Sir Keir to go. Additionally, one of Sir Keir's closest allies, Darren Jones, declined to comment on whether the PM would lead the party into the next election





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Keir Starmer Cabinet Showdown Labour Revolt PM's Grip Disastrous Local Elections

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