Cadbury Dairy Milk Strawberries & Crème Frappe: A Limited-Edition Treat with Crispy Strawberry Rice Pieces and Creamy Chocolate

Cadbury has introduced a new limited-edition chocolate bar, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Strawberries & Crème Frappe, inspired by a fruity summer drink. This dreamy treat features crispy strawberry-flavored rice pieces in a smooth creamy layer, all encased in classic Dairy Milk chocolate. The bar is a limited edition, so grab it before it's gone!

Inspired by a fruity summer drink, the chocolate bar features crispy strawberry-flavored rice pieces in a smooth creamy layer , all encased in classic Dairy Milk chocolate.

Those who want to try it will need to be quick, as it’s a limited-edition item, meaning it won’t be around for long. 🍓✨ NEW FLAVOUR ALERT ✨🍫 Say hello to the NEW Cadbury Dairy Milk Strawberries & Crème Frappe 🍓🥤 A dreamy blend of smooth Dairy Milk chocolate with sweet strawberry crème flavor for the ultimate indulgent treat 😍 📦 Case Size: 17 x 115G 🔥 Limited edition – grab yours before it’s gone! DM us for orders & wholesale enquiries �





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Cadbury Chocolate Bar Limited-Edition Strawberries & Crème Frappe Crispy Strawberry Rice Pieces Smooth Creamy Layer Classic Dairy Milk Chocolate

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