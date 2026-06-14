Cadillac and BMW Trade Leads as Toyota Holds Contention in 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans

After six hours of the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans, the No.38 Jota Cadillac, driven by Sebastien Bourdais, Jack Aitken and Earl Bamber, leads the race. The Cadillac has swapped the top spot multiple times with the No.20 BMW of Robin Frijns, Rene Rast and Sheldon van der Linde, while the No.8 Toyota of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa remains a close third. Meanwhile, Ferrari's three entries have all faced setbacks, dropping them down the order.

After the opening hour of the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans, the No.8 Toyota Gazoo Racing car, piloted by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa, initially held the lead.

However, the pace of the Cadillac and BMW prototypes soon came to the fore. The No.20 BMW M Hybrid V8, driven by Robin Frijns, Rene Rast, and Sheldon van der Linde, took control at the end of the third hour, only to be challenged relentlessly by the No.38 Jota Cadillac V-Series. R with Sebastien Bourdais, Jack Aitken, and Earl Bamber.

A full course yellow for debris provided a strategic window where several leading cars, including the No.20 BMW, No.12 Jota Cadillac, and No.101 WTR Cadillac, made emergency fuel stops. This allowed the No.8 Toyota to cycle back to the front.

The lead continued to oscillate between these three top contenders through pit stop cycles, with the No.38 Cadillac executing a decisive pass on the No.20 BMW at the second chicane with Jack Aitken behind the wheel to gain a crucial advantage. By the end of the sixth hour, the No.38 Cadillac had established a lead of over thirty seconds over the No.20 BMW, with the No.8 Toyota a further four seconds behind in third.

The battle for the overall win remains a tense three-way affair, with pressure on the BMW and Toyota to close the gap. Ferrari's campaign for a record-extending fourth consecutive overall victory suffered significant damage in the first half of the race. All three Ferrari 499P entries encountered issues. The No.50 Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen, and Miguel Molina spun after contact with an LMP2 car at Tetre Rouge.

The No.51, driven by James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Alessandro Pier Guidi, received a drive-through penalty for a collision with the No.9 Proton Competition LMP2 car. The No.83 AF Corse Ferrari, the 2025 overall winner, was hit with a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release. These incidents dropped the Ferraris to fifth and sixth overall, with the No.51 leading the marque, trailing the leading Cadillac by over two minutes.

In the supporting classes, the No.15 BMW that started from pole position in the Hypercar category also ran into trouble. The #15 BMW, driven by Dries Vanthoor, Kevin Magnussen, and Raffaele Marciello, sustained damage and a puncture after contact with an LMP2 car at the Karting section in the sixth hour, forcing an unscheduled pit stop and seriously denting its ambitions.

In the LMP2 class, the No.343 Inter Europol Competition Oreca led the category at the six-hour mark, though the class was in the middle of a pit stop phase. The LMGT3 category saw a tight contest between manufacturers, with the No.78 Akkodis ASP Lexus leading the No.27 Racer's Motorsport Aston Martin. The class also recorded the first retirements of the race, with the No.61 Iron Lynx Lamborghini forced out with damage





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