Cadillac Edges Out BMW in Free Practice 4 for Le Mans 24 Hours

Sebastien Bourdais' 3m26.843s with the #38 Cadillac was enough to surpass Robin Frijns' 3m27.037s marker with the #20 BMW in the last free practice session for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Cadillac topped the last free practice session for the Le Mans 24 Hours from BMW , moments after losing pole position to the German manufacturer. Sebastian Bourdais' 3m26.843s with the #38 Cadillac , albeit over four seconds slower than his own car's Hyperpole benchmark, sufficed to surpass Robin Frijns ' 3m27.037s marker with the #20 BMW at the end of the session.

The #7 Toyota took third ahead of the #12 Cadillac and the #35 Alpine, with these three cars within half a second of Bourdais' reference





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Le Mans 24 Hours BMW Cadillac Sebastien Bourdais Hyperpole Sessions Free Practice 4 Robin Frijns Toyota Alpine Toyota TR010 Hybrid BMW 15 LMP2 LMGT3 Corvette Aston Martin Formula 1 Motogp Le Mans Sports Sebastien Bourdais' 3M26.843S With The #38 Cad Robin Frijns' 3M27.037S Marker With The #20 BM The #7 Toyota Took Third Ahead Of The #12 Cadi These Three Cars Within Half A Second Of Bourd

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