Cadillac's Formula 1 Journey with GM's Assistance

Cadillac's transition from a Michael Andretti-led entity to a works effort from GM, and its subsequent entry into Formula 1 in 2026, was made possible by GM's extensive automotive racing experience and infrastructure. GM's Charlotte Technical Centre, an advanced driver-in-the-loop simulator facility, provided Cadillac with crucial resources for refining its car and driver interface.

General Motors ' existing tools and technology transformed Cadillac 's ability to join Formula 1 as an expansion team in 2026, allowing the team to debut under the complex 2026 regulations.

Without much-needed assistance from parent company GM, Cadillac's F1 journey would not have been possible. Cadillac leveraged GM's racing programs, resources, and expertise to fast-track the development of its first-ever F1 car and the people that operate it. GM's support has been instrumental in shaping Cadillac's successful F1 debut





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Cadillac Formula 1 General Motors GM's Charlotte Technical Centre Driver-In-The-Loop Simulators

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