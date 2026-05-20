The climbing sim Cairn by The Game Bakers allows players to print their ascent routes on custom t-shirts, celebrating their unique paths up Mount Kami. With over 500,000 copies sold and upcoming free DLC, the game continues to attract fans of strategic adventure games.

Cairn , a captivating climbing game developed by The Game Bakers , revolves around scaling a formidable mountain with players enjoying the freedom to choose their own path to the summit.

While some routes are straightforward, others require considerable courage and perseverance, appealing to those who seek a greater challenge. One unique feature that sets Cairn apart is its innovative bragging system, allowing players to immortalize their achievements in a tangible way. Once an ascent is completed, players can visit the Extra section of the game to create a custom t-shirt depicting their exact route up Mount Kami.

This feature not only adds a personal touch but also serves as a creative way to showcase accomplishments beyond the digital realm. The developer's ambition to provide a one-of-a-kind experience has been well-received by critics. Cairn has been praised for its brilliant climbing mechanics, effectively channeling the frustration of navigation-heavy games like Death Stranding and Baby Steps into a satisfying adventure.

Since its release, the game has surpassed 500,000 copies sold, a remarkable milestone for a niche title, demonstrating strong demand within the climbing sim genre. This success has prompted The Game Bakers to announce plans for additional content, with the first free DLC set to launch in the upcoming summer, further expanding the game's appeal.

Shaun Prescott, the Australian editor of PC Gamer and a seasoned gaming journalist with over a decade of experience, has highlighted Cairn as a standout title worth exploring. Known for his appreciation of indie games and experimental titles, Prescott's endorsement adds credibility to the game's growing reputation.

Beyond his professional work, Prescott is also an advocate for re-evaluating unconventional works, such as Metallica and Lou Reed's collaborative album Lulu, which he believes will one day gain the critical acclaim it deserves. As Cairn continues to evolve with new updates and features, it solidifies its position as a must-play for fans of strategic, rewarding gameplay





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