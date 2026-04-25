Caitlin Clark Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery

WNBA star Caitlin Clark took a break from preseason preparations to celebrate her three-year anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The couple, who met while attending the University of Iowa, continue to support each other as they navigate their respective professional careers. Clark is preparing for her third WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, focusing on recovery and smart training after a previous injury.

Caitlin Clark , the rising superstar of the Indiana Fever , paused her rigorous WNBA preseason training on Friday to commemorate a significant personal milestone: her three-year anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

The celebration unfolded online, with Clark sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She posted a captivating photograph of the couple elegantly dressed in formal wear, a departure from their usual athletic attire, to mark three years since the beginning of their relationship. The accompanying caption, a simple yet affectionate 'Three years with my fav you're the bestttt :)', quickly garnered thousands of likes and an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans.

The image showcased Clark radiant in a blue satin dress, standing beside McCaffery, who looked dapper in a suit. This visual offered a glimpse into their lives beyond the basketball court, a side often unseen by the public. McCaffery, 27, enthusiastically reciprocated the affectionate gesture on his own social media profile. He shared a charming snapshot of the pair enjoying a leisurely moment on a golf cart, affectionately referring to Clark as his 'most beautiful best friend.

' Their romance blossomed in Iowa City, a shared backdrop during their collegiate careers. While Clark was captivating the nation and rewriting the record books for the University of Iowa women's basketball program, McCaffery dedicated six seasons to the men's team, playing under the guidance of his father, the esteemed coach Tom McCaffery. The couple’s story is one of mutual support and shared ambition, navigating the pressures of high-profile athletic careers while nurturing their personal connection.

Their relationship has become a source of inspiration for many, demonstrating that even amidst the demands of professional sports, genuine connection and love can thrive. The anniversary arrives at a crucial juncture for Clark, as she prepares for her third season in the WNBA, aiming to build upon the foundation laid in her rookie year and overcome the challenges of a previous season hampered by injury.

Clark’s commitment to her physical well-being is paramount as she gears up for the upcoming season. Following a frustrating 2025 campaign that was unfortunately cut short due to injury, she is focused on a strategic approach to preseason training. The Indiana Fever have bolstered their roster with significant additions, notably Aliyah Boston’s historic contract extension, signaling a renewed commitment to competitiveness. Clark, now fully recovered, is determined to prioritize recovery and preventative care.

'Taking care of my body at this point in the season is probably the most important thing,' Clark explained to reporters during media day. 'Whether that’s recovery, whether that’s pre-court treatment, whatever it is. I think it’s those type of things.

' She acknowledged her inherent drive to participate fully in every practice session, stating, 'I’m the person that doesn’t want to sit out a single rep. I want to be in there every single time. None of that has changed, but just being a little bit smarter with my body.

' The Fever are scheduled for two preseason games against the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings in the coming week, serving as crucial preparation before the commencement of the 2026 WNBA season on May 9th against the Dallas Wings. The focus remains on building strength, refining strategy, and ensuring Clark is at her peak performance level for the challenges ahead.

This anniversary celebration, therefore, represents a moment of personal joy amidst the intense dedication required to excel at the highest level of professional basketball





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