Caitlin Clark Ejected from Huddle After Heated Exchange with Fever Coach During Loss to Portland Fire

A video showed Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark arguing with head coach Stephanie White during a timeout, leading to her removal from the huddle. Clark struggled shooting, scoring just six points in a loss to the Portland Fire.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark found herself in a heated exchange with head coach Stephanie White during a first-half timeout of their game against the Portland Fire .

Video footage circulated on social media showing White confronting Clark after a rough start to the contest. The interaction escalated with Clark talking back, throwing her hands up in frustration, and ultimately being ejected from the team huddle. Coach White then instructed guard Raven Johnson to take Clark's seat. An visibly upset Clark shook her head, sipped from her water bottle, and watched from the periphery.

The incident encapsulated a turbulent night for the Fever guard, who finished with only six points on a dismal 1-of-7 shooting, including 0-of-2 from three-point range. She added two rebounds and six assists across 22 minutes as Indiana fell 100-84 to the newly minted Portland Fire. Clark's third WNBA season has been a study in contrasts.

She ranks fifth in the league in scoring at 20.1 points per game and leads the WNBA in assists, recently becoming the fastest player to reach 500 career assists. Yet she also leads the league in turnovers and is on pace to record the second most turnovers in a single season in league history, just behind the record she set as a rookie with 223.

Clark has also faced ongoing criticism for her on-court antics, including flopping and her demeanor toward officials. The Fever organization drew scrutiny themselves for scratching Clark from a May 20 game against Portland without listing her on the injury report, prompting a warning from the league. With four days to prepare for a matchup against the Atlanta Dream and college rival Angel Reese, Clark must recalibrate. Reese has been a standout for the third-place Dream, averaging a double-double this season





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Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Stephanie White Portland Fire WNBA Angel Reese Atlanta Dream

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