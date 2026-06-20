Caitlin O'Connor's Summer in South Africa with Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello's fiancée Caitlin O'Connor is enjoying her summer in South Africa with her future husband. The TV star looked ready for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover while at Clifton Beach in Cape Town in images shared with The Daily Mail. The UCLA graduate made the most of a colorful string bikini as she let her hair down while on the pristine shore.

Joe Manganiello 's fiancée Caitlin O'Connor is enjoying her summer in South Africa with her future husband. The TV star looked ready for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover while at Clifton Beach in Cape Town in images shared with The Daily Mail.

The UCLA graduate made the most of a colorful string bikini as she let her hair down while on the pristine shore. Last year O'Connor told the Daily Mail how she stays in such great shape.

'I eat meals from Precision Food Works based on my blood work designed specifically for my health,' the TV star told the Daily Mail. Precision Food Works’ nutrition program is a meal delivery service that caters to each 'individual’s needs in an incredibly scientific manner using blood testing. Her beau - whom she calls her 'love' - is also on the diet, she said adding that he loves that the program is made specifically for each person.

It is what your genetic history tells you to eat, she added. As a model, she's worked with brands like Pepsi Next, Budweiser Black, and Target. Last year Manganiello confirmed his engagement to O'Connor. The actor posted a photo with his lady love as she flashed her sparkly diamond engagement ring while both held their Chihuahua Bubbles.

And the engagement is far from new as the movie hunk added the caption, 'June 24th, 2025' with two diamond ring emojis. Joe and Caitlin were first linked in September 2023 just months after news broke that his marriage to Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was ending. Caitlin is currently a correspondent for E! News





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Caitlin O'connor Joe Manganiello South Africa Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Precision Food Works Gold's Gym Alo Wellness Club Weight Training Cardio Engagement Ring Chihuahua Bubbles Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara E! News

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