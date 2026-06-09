Caitlyn Jenner's Biographer William Hasley Dies After Collapsing on Hike

Caitlyn Jenner's friend and biographer William Hasley has been identified as a hiker who collapsed and died on LA's Runyon Canyon on Saturday. Hasley, 78, was discovered off Nichols Canyon Road near Hollywood Boulevard at 6.42pm, with air rescuers trying in vain to save his life. He was declared dead shortly afterwards. This is the second tragedy in less than a year to strike Jenner, following the death of her confidante and manager Sophia Hutchins in July 2025.

Caitlyn Jenner 's friend and biographer William Hasley has been identified as a hiker who collapsed and died on LA's Runyon Canyon on Saturday. Hasley, 78, was discovered off Nichols Canyon Road near Hollywood Boulevard at 6.42pm, with air rescuers trying in vain to save his life.

He was declared dead shortly afterwards. Hasley wrote Jenner's 1996 self-help book, Finding the Champion Within for Simon & Schuster. He was also a screenwriter known for his work with Universal Pictures, Warner Brothers, and 20th Century Fox. Hasley was also known for his brief marriage to Robin Riker in 1987.

Caitlyn Jenner's friend and biographer William Hasley has been identified as a hiker who collapsed and died on LA's Runyon Canyon on Saturday. Hasley, 78, who was married to actress Robin Riker briefly in 1987, was discovered off Nichols Canyon Road near Hollywood Boulevard at 6.42pm, with air rescuers trying in vain to save his life. He was declared dead shortly afterwards. Hasley worked as an instructor in screenwriting at UCLA.

His biography reads, 'When Will isn't meeting a deadline, you'll most likely find him fighting City Hall over an environmental issue, writing an article, teaching a writing class at UCLA, volunteering in a soup kitchen, or speaking to a youth organization.

'Will's a great sports enthusiast. He's often playing in a Celebrity Golf Tournament, Showbiz Softball League, or riding horses with the infamous Hole in the Wall Gang.

' The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Jenner and UCLA for comment and has yet to hear back. This is the second tragedy in less than a year to strike Jenner. The former Olympian's confidante and manager Sophia Hutchins was killed in July 2025 after she plunged 350ft down a cliff near the reality star's Malibu home. Hutchins, like Jenner, was transgender and cited the father-of-six as the inspiration for coming out in college back in 2016.

In 2017, Hutchins moved into Jenner's home and began working as the star's manager, taking over the role from Jenner's ex-wife Kris Jenner, 69, after their 2015 divorce. Hutchins was in Jenner's inner circle for over a decade after she came out as a transgender woman in 2015. Hutchins met Caitlyn that year and appeared in multiple episodes of the television documentary series I Am Cait, a spin-off of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Despite living under one roof, Hutchins previously told The New York Times that they 'were never romantically involved', insisting it was all about work and friendship. This is the second tragedy in less than a year to strike Jenner.

The former Olympian's confidante and manager Sophia Hutchins was killed in July 2025 after she plunged 350ft down a cliff near the reality star's Malibu home; seen in 2020 Hasley, 78, was discovered off Nichols Canyon Road near Hollywood Boulevard at 6.42pm, with air rescuers trying in vain to save his life. He was declared dead shortly afterwards - pictured Runyon Canyo





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