Caitlyn Jenner Seeks Access to Late Friend's Apple ID Amidst Nearly $500,000 Debt Claim

Caitlyn Jenner is legally pursuing access to the Apple ID of her late friend and former manager, Sophia Hutchins, in an effort to recover nearly half a million dollars in alleged debts. The estate of Hutchins, who died in an ATV accident, also requires access to the account to manage financial obligations.

Caitlyn Jenner is seeking access to the Apple ID of her late friend and former manager, Sophia Hutchins , who tragically died in an ATV accident in July 2025 at the young age of 29.

This request is intertwined with Jenner's pursuit to recover approximately $489,363.67 that she claims Hutchins owed her at the time of her passing. The situation has escalated to a legal matter, with both Jenner and Hutchins' estate seeking a court order to authorize access to the Apple account. The estate, currently managed by Hutchins' mother, Amy, argues that access is crucial to fulfilling financial obligations, including paying outstanding income taxes and completing a comprehensive inventory and appraisal of Hutchins' assets.

Without access to the account, the estate contends it is unable to properly administer Hutchins' financial affairs. Jenner's claim extends beyond the immediate debt, encompassing a series of financial transactions and agreements between the two. Records indicate that Hutchins received cash advances totaling $7,150 from Jenner between February and June 2025, intended for future repayment.

Furthermore, Jenner alleges substantial unpaid personal purchases made on her credit and debit cards between November 2024 and July 2025, totaling $273,453.49 on credit and $15,913.55 on debit. She is also requesting reimbursement for accrued interest on these charges, amounting to $9,890.65. A significant portion of the claimed debt stems from shared legal expenses incurred during a lawsuit, where Jenner fronted the attorney fees with the understanding of reimbursement from Hutchins.

While Hutchins had reportedly repaid $75,000 towards the legal fees, a balance of $133,509.58 remained outstanding. Beyond legal fees, Jenner details further alleged debts including $242,491.20 to 1stdibs.com, a luxury marketplace, and additional expenses at retailers like Tomlin Antiques, Restoration Hardware, eBay, Fast Growing Trees, and Shopify. The estate had initially indicated an intention to approve the full requested amount in March 2026, however, the Apple ID access remains a critical hurdle.

The circumstances surrounding Hutchins' death were determined to be accidental, following an investigation into the ATV crash where she fell approximately 530 feet down a cliff. A medical examiner's report confirmed that Hutchins was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident, ruling it a tragic accident. She was laid to rest at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on July 24th.

Jenner maintains that access to Hutchins' Apple ID is not solely about recovering funds, but also about retrieving crucial work-related information essential for the continued operation of her businesses. She asserts that the account contains pertinent data inaccessible without the ID and password, potentially causing significant disruption to her professional endeavors. The legal proceedings are ongoing, highlighting the complexities of settling the estate and addressing the financial claims made by Jenner.

The case underscores the importance of clear financial documentation and agreements, particularly in business relationships, and the challenges that arise when dealing with the estate of a deceased individual





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Caitlyn Jenner Sophia Hutchins Apple ID Debt Estate ATV Accident Legal Dispute Financial Claim

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