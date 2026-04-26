Caitlyn Jenner Seeks Access to Late Friend's Apple ID Amidst Debt Dispute

Caitlyn Jenner is legally pursuing access to the Apple ID of her deceased friend and former manager, Sophia Hutchins, in an effort to recover nearly half a million dollars in alleged debts. The estate of Hutchins, who died in an ATV accident, also seeks access to the account to manage financial obligations.

Caitlyn Jenner is seeking access to the Apple ID of her late friend and former manager, Sophia Hutchins , who tragically died in an ATV accident in July 2025 at the young age of 29.

This request is intertwined with Jenner's pursuit to recover approximately $489,363.67 that she claims Hutchins owed her at the time of her passing. The situation has escalated to a legal matter, with both Jenner and Hutchins' estate seeking a court order to authorize access to the Apple account. The estate, currently managed by Hutchins' mother, Amy, argues that access is crucial to fulfilling financial obligations, including paying outstanding income taxes and completing a comprehensive inventory and appraisal of Hutchins' assets.

Without access to the account, the estate faces significant hurdles in managing the financial affairs of the deceased. Jenner's claim extends beyond the immediate debt, encompassing a series of financial transactions and agreements between the two. Records indicate that Hutchins received cash advances totaling $7,150 from Jenner between February and June 2025, intended for future repayment.

Furthermore, there were numerous personal purchases made on Jenner's credit and debit cards between November 2024 and July 2025, totaling $289,366.99, which remain unpaid. Jenner is also seeking reimbursement for legal fees incurred during a lawsuit where they agreed to split the costs, with Hutchins having already repaid $75,000, leaving a balance of $133,509.58.

The detailed breakdown of alleged debts also includes substantial amounts owed to various vendors, such as $242,491.20 to 1stdibs.com, a luxury marketplace, and significant sums to Tomlin Antiques, Restoration Hardware, eBay, Fast Growing Trees, and Shopify. Jenner asserts that access to Hutchins' Apple account is vital, as it contains work-related information essential for the continued operation of her businesses, and that the lack of access is causing financial harm.

The circumstances surrounding Hutchins' death were determined to be accidental, with a medical examiner's report confirming she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the ATV crash. The accident resulted in multiple blunt force injuries after Hutchins plunged 530 feet down a cliff. She was laid to rest at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on July 24th.

While Hutchins' estate initially faced challenges in meeting its financial obligations, documents indicate that they filed an approval to pay the full amount requested by Jenner on March 30th. However, the ongoing need for access to the Apple ID highlights the complexities of settling the estate and resolving the financial disputes between Jenner and the late manager's family.

The case underscores the importance of clear financial documentation and agreements, particularly in business relationships, and the challenges that can arise when dealing with digital assets after a person's death. The legal proceedings are expected to continue as the court considers the requests for access to the Apple account and the resolution of the outstanding debts





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Caitlyn Jenner Seeks Access to Late Friend's Apple ID Amidst Nearly $500,000 Debt ClaimCaitlyn Jenner is legally pursuing access to the Apple ID of her late friend and former manager, Sophia Hutchins, in an effort to recover nearly half a million dollars in alleged debts. The estate of Hutchins, who died in an ATV accident, also requires access to the account to manage financial obligations.

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