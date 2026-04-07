Caitlyn Jenner Seeks Nearly $440,000 from Sophia Hutchins' Estate

Caitlyn Jenner is seeking to recover nearly half a million dollars from the estate of her late friend Sophia Hutchins, who passed away in an ATV accident. The claim details debts accrued through Jenner's credit and debit cards, along with unpaid legal fees. The estate has approved the full amount of the claim.

Caitlyn Jenner is seeking to recover approximately half a million dollars from the estate of her late friend and former manager, Sophia Hutchins . The 76-year-old Olympic gold medalist filed a creditor's claim on September 19 of the previous year, as revealed by documents obtained by the Daily Mail. Jenner's claim totals $439,095.88, stemming from debts accumulated by Hutchins, who had authorization to use Jenner's credit and debit cards.

Hutchins, who tragically passed away in an ATV accident on July 2, 2025, was expected to reimburse Jenner for personal expenses incurred through the use of her cards, but significant debts remained unpaid at the time of her death. The Daily Mail has reached out to legal representatives for both Jenner and Hutchins's estate for further comment on the matter.\The claim details various financial transactions and unpaid debts. Hutchins had received cash advances totaling $7,150 between February 22 and June 17 of the prior year, with the understanding of repayment at a later date. Moreover, numerous personal purchases were made on Jenner's cards between November 24, 2024, and the day of Hutchins's passing, July 2, 2025. Jenner's claim includes $273,453.49 spent on her credit card and $15,913.55 on her debit card. Jenner is also seeking to recover accrued interest on the credit card charges, which amounts to $9,890.65. Additionally, Jenner notes that they shared legal expenses for a lawsuit, with Jenner covering the initial fees and Hutchins agreeing to reimburse her. While Hutchins had paid $75,000 towards the legal fees, a balance of $133,509.58 remained outstanding at the time of her death. The claim also provides a detailed breakdown of the debts, with a substantial amount owed to 1stdibs.com ($242,491.20) for purchases of furniture and decor, along with smaller amounts owed to Tomlin Antiques, Restoration Hardware, eBay, Fast Growing Trees, and Shopify.\The circumstances surrounding Hutchins's death and the subsequent creditor's claim shed light on the complex relationship between the two. The ATV accident, which occurred near Jenner's Malibu home, resulted in Hutchins plunging 350 feet into a ravine. Police investigations indicated that speed was likely a contributing factor, with the accident occurring after Hutchins struck the bumper of another vehicle. According to Sgt. Eduardo Saucedo, Hutchins may have been speeding, leading to the collision and subsequent veering off the cliff. In the aftermath of Hutchins's death, Jenner expressed that she was going through 'tough times.' Remarkably, approximately four months after Jenner filed her claim, the estate of Sophia Hutchins approved the full amount requested. The details of the creditor's claim underscore the financial complexities and obligations that can arise in personal relationships, especially when combined with business arrangements, ultimately resulting in the loss of a life and the subsequent legal and financial processes





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Caitlyn Jenner Sophia Hutchins Estate Claim Financial Dispute ATV Accident

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Caitlyn Jenner Seeks Nearly Half a Million from Late Friend Sophia Hutchins's EstateCaitlyn Jenner is attempting to recover approximately $439,000 from the estate of her late friend, Sophia Hutchins. The claim details unpaid debts, including credit card charges, cash advances, and legal fees. Hutchins died in an ATV accident in July 2025. The estate has since agreed to pay the requested amount.

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