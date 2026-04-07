Caitlyn Jenner Seeks Nearly Half a Million from Late Friend Sophia Hutchins's Estate

Caitlyn Jenner is attempting to recover approximately $439,000 from the estate of her late friend, Sophia Hutchins. The claim details unpaid debts, including credit card charges, cash advances, and legal fees. Hutchins died in an ATV accident in July 2025. The estate has since agreed to pay the requested amount.

Caitlyn Jenner is seeking to recover approximately $439,095.88 from the estate of her late friend and former manager, Sophia Hutchins . The claim, filed on September 19 of the previous year, details unpaid debts incurred by Hutchins, who tragically passed away on July 2, 2025, in an ATV accident. Documents obtained by the Daily Mail reveal the nature of the financial claim, providing insight into the relationship between Jenner and Hutchins and the circumstances surrounding Hutchins's death.

The primary focus of Jenner's claim revolves around expenditures made on her credit and debit cards, which Hutchins was authorized to use. However, these expenditures were intended to be reimbursed by Hutchins. The claim includes a breakdown of various expenses, including cash advances and personal purchases, that Jenner asserts were not repaid before Hutchins's untimely demise. The Daily Mail has reached out to both Jenner's attorneys and the representatives of Hutchins's estate for comments, seeking further clarification on the matter and its implications. This legal action highlights the complexities of financial arrangements, especially those involving close relationships, and the legal repercussions that may arise after a person’s death. \ The creditor's claim further illustrates that Hutchins had accumulated significant debt through Jenner's financial accounts. This included cash advances and various personal purchases between specific dates, which Hutchins was obligated to repay. A detailed list of expenses that Hutchins allegedly owed to Jenner is presented in the claim. The expenses include substantial amounts spent on items from various vendors. The breakdown shows expenses from multiple vendors, indicating a pattern of purchasing and spending on Jenner's credit cards. Jenner is not only seeking to recover the principal amount owed but also the interest that accumulated on the credit card charges. This comprehensive approach to recovering the debt illustrates the financial implications of Hutchins's passing and underscores the need to address these outstanding debts within the confines of the estate settlement. The claim form emphasizes Jenner's commitment to recouping all outstanding financial obligations. The documents also provide insights into legal fees that Jenner had covered with the understanding that Hutchins would reimburse her. The legal fees were related to a lawsuit that involved both Jenner and Hutchins, highlighting the shared experiences and mutual support between the two. \The claim also highlights the tragic circumstances surrounding Hutchins's death. Hutchins's ATV accident occurred near Jenner's Malibu home. The police investigation pointed towards excessive speed as a potential factor in the crash. The Daily Mail reported on statements from authorities and Jenner, who expressed her grief and sorrow following the loss. The details of the accident shed light on the final moments of Hutchins's life, and her death has had a profound impact on Jenner, who has now been burdened with settling her debts. The claim also brings attention to the legal approval obtained by Hutchins's estate to pay the entire amount requested by Jenner. This move suggests an agreement to settle the financial obligations. The documents also shed light on the relationship between Jenner and Hutchins and highlight the financial aspects of their connection. Despite the controversies surrounding their relationship, Jenner is now pursuing the recovery of her money from Hutchins's estate. The financial claim indicates the importance of resolving outstanding debts following a person's death and demonstrates how interpersonal relationships can have far-reaching financial and legal consequences





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Caitlyn Jenner Sophia Hutchins Estate Claim Debt ATV Accident

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