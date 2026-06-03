Cal Crutchlow: Modern MotoGP Bikes Are Amazing but Harder to Ride Than Ever

Cal Crutchlow shares his thoughts on the evolution of MotoGP prototypes, highlighting the increased difficulty due to downforce and weight, and the growing demands on riders off the track.

Cal Crutchlow , a veteran of MotoGP with three premier-class wins to his name, has offered a candid perspective on the current state of MotoGP machinery and the pressures faced by modern riders.

Speaking after his retirement from the Italian Grand Prix due to a shoulder muscle tear, Crutchlow emphasized that while today's prototypes are technologically advanced, they present a far greater challenge than the bikes he rode during his full-time career. This is particularly notable given that Crutchlow last raced full-time in 2020, and Mugello was not even on that season's schedule.

His recent wildcard and test appearances for Yamaha and Honda have given him a unique vantage point, allowing him to compare bikes across different eras. According to Crutchlow, the current Honda he rides is 'amazing' but also significantly heavier due to extensive aerodynamic packages, including front, side, and rear wings, as well as seat units designed to generate downforce.

While these features improve grip and stability at high speeds, they make the bikes physically more demanding to ride, especially for a rider who has not been consistently competing. He noted that the added weight and downforce make the bike feel heavier, and that this trend is common across the grid. Compared to the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Crutchlow believes the difficulty level has increased substantially, though the transitions from 2022 to 2024 have been more incremental.

He acknowledged that while the engineers and designers have created remarkable machines, the complexity and physicality required to extract maximum performance have escalated. This shift, he argues, adds a new layer of difficulty for riders already grappling with intense competition and the mental demands of racing at the highest level. Crutchlow's comments come at a time when the MotoGP paddock is adapting to new technical regulations and increasing commercial pressures.

Beyond the on-track challenges, Crutchlow also reflected on how the sport has evolved off the track. Modern riders face a barrage of media commitments, social media obligations, and public appearances that were less prevalent earlier in his career. He noted that MotoGP as a whole is moving with the times, with a growing global audience that includes casual viewers who may not fully understand the sport.

This has led to a bifurcation among riders: some relish the extra attention and opportunities to build their personal brands, while others would prefer to focus solely on racing. Crutchlow himself seems to belong to the latter camp, acknowledging that the demands of the modern paddock require a significant commitment that goes beyond simply competing on Sundays.

He referenced the long tenure of paddock insiders like Peter, who has witnessed the careers of legends like Valentino Rossi and the challenges faced by Marc Marquez during his injury saga. Crutchlow's insights underscore the broader transformation of MotoGP from a niche sport into a global entertainment product, with riders now serving as both athletes and ambassadors.

The evolution of the bikes and the lifestyle of a MotoGP rider highlights a sport that is constantly pushing boundaries, but also one that places immense strain on its participants. As Crutchlow continues his testing role with Honda, his perspective serves as a valuable reminder of the human element behind the high-tech machines and the glamour of the paddock.

The future of MotoGP will likely see further technological advancements and increased commercial integration, but Crutchlow's words encourage us to consider the toll these changes take on the very people who make the sport exciting. Whether these trends will lead to a more inclusive or more exclusive environment remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the modern MotoGP bike, while a marvel of engineering, is not for the faint of heart





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