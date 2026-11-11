Calabria Region Offers 50 Free Homes for Ten Years to Combat Population Decline

The Calabria regional government funds full renovations of 50 properties for new residents in a unique ten-year loan program aimed at reversing severe population decline.

The regional government of Calabria has launched an ambitious initiative to distribute fifty residential properties free of charge to new inhabitants for a decade. This program, designed to reverse the region's steep demographic decline, provides fully renovated homes under a loan-for-use agreement rather than traditional ownership transfers. The project represents a significant shift from Italy's popular one-euro house schemes by removing renovation costs entirely from the applicant.

Renovation Funding and Property Details

Regional President Roberto Occhiuto announced that the initiative is backed by a substantial renovation grant budgeted at €20million (£17million). The funding covers up to €2,000 (£1,670) per square metre of gross floor area, capped at €280,000 (£234,000) per residential unit. This financial model ensures that all structural repairs and modernizations are handled by the state before occupancy begins.

Also read NotJUST Surplus Hub Offers Five Tonnes of Free Produce Weekly

The available inventory spans twenty-six municipalities across the five provinces of Calabria, with each location having fewer than 5,000 inhabitants. Specific listings include a 135-square-metre four-room apartment in the medieval centre of Torre di Ruggiero and a ground- and first-floor home with a spacious garden in San Mango d'Aquino. Additional options feature an 85-square-metre property in Cessaniti, a 140-square-metre house in San Floro, and a 52-square-metre two-room apartment in Alessandria del Carretto.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

Applicants must meet strict requirements to qualify for the housing scheme. Candidates must be over the age of eighteen and demonstrate that they have spent a minimum of three years outside the Calabria region prior to applying. The properties are designated exclusively for permanent residential use, which expressly prohibits subletting or using the units for tourist accommodations such as short-term rentals.

Advertisement

Priority access is granted to specific demographic groups including returnees from abroad, young couples, families with children, single parents, remote workers, freelancers, tradespeople, cultural sector employees, and individuals with disabilities. Falling into one of these categories moves a prospective resident up the waiting list. The application portal opened on November 5, with a firm deadline for submissions set for December 18.

Legal Framework and Future Implications

Unlike purchase-based programs in Sicily, Sardinia, Apulia, and Piedmont, this Calabrian model does not transfer ownership rights to the occupant. Instead, newcomers sign a loan-for-use agreement that binds them to the municipality for ten years. Any breach of the residency condition results in the immediate termination of the usage agreement and loss of the property.

The long-term status of these assets remains undefined pending the finalization of the regional framework plan. It is currently unclear whether the agreements will be extended, if the properties will be returned to public control, or if the arrangement might eventually convert into a different tenure model. This uncertainty places the focus squarely on the immediate ten-year stabilization of local populations.

Demographic Crisis and Regional Response

The initiative addresses a critical demographic emergency within the territory. According to statistics from Italy's Istat agency, Calabria's population has dropped by 6.4 per cent in the past decade, marking the steepest decline of any Italian region. In contrast, Lombardy's population grew by 1.1 per cent during the same period, highlighting the north-south migration imbalance.

Advertisement

This housing offer follows previous attempts to stem the exodus of residents seeking work in northern Italy. Earlier efforts included a 2021 program offering €28,000 (£23,440) annually to new residents in depopulated villages and a recent promise to pay local university students €1,000 (£837) per month. The current strategy leverages Calabria's dramatic sea cliffs, wooded mountains, and rustic medieval villages to attract those willing to commit to a decade of residence.