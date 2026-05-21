Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements Found Ineffective for Preventing Falls and Fractures in Older Adults

A major systematic review of 69 clinical trials involving over 153,000 participants concludes that calcium and vitamin D supplements provide little to no benefit in preventing fractures and falls in older people. The research challenges current NHS and medical practice, recommending that healthcare providers re-evaluate their supplementation recommendations and instead focus on weight-bearing exercise and individualized fall prevention strategies.

A comprehensive systematic review conducted by researchers from Quebec, Canada, and published in the British Medical Journal has reached a significant conclusion that challenges current medical practice: calcium and vitamin D supplements do not effectively prevent falls and fractures in older people.

The research team examined 69 clinical trials involving a total of 153,902 participants to evaluate the effectiveness of these supplements in reducing fracture risk and preventing falls. The study analyzed various outcomes including the risk of any fracture, hip fractures specifically, bone breaks occurring outside the spine, vertebral spine fractures, the incidence of falling, and the total number of falls experienced by participants.

The findings are substantial given that these supplements are widely prescribed on the NHS to individuals at risk of osteoporosis or fractures, and many people purchase them over the counter in the belief that they will prevent broken bones and maintain bone health. The results of this extensive analysis revealed that calcium supplements alone had little to no effect on the risk of any fracture occurring. Vitamin D supplements similarly showed little to no effect on fracture prevention.

When both supplements were taken in combination, they still demonstrated no meaningful impact on reducing fracture risk. The vitamins had no to little effect on specific types of fractures, including hip fractures and vertebral fractures, and they also showed no significant benefit in reducing the risk of falls or preventing multiple fall incidents. These findings contradict the widespread assumption that supplementation with these nutrients would provide protective benefits against bone-related injuries in aging populations.

The research team acknowledged certain limitations in their analysis, noting that some of the clinical trials examined were relatively small with limited participant numbers. They also emphasized that their findings may not necessarily apply to people with specific bone disorders or to those already receiving pharmaceutical treatment for osteoporosis.

Despite these caveats, the researchers concluded that their evidence does not support the routine use of calcium supplements, vitamin D supplements, or a combination of both for the purpose of preventing fractures and falls in the general older population. The public health implications of this research are considerable. The team highlighted that almost one third of individuals aged 65 and older experience at least one fall every year, making falls a common occurrence in this age group.

Moreover, approximately 85 percent of older adults develop a fear of falling following a fall incident, and this fear contributes to reduced daily functioning and increased risk of subsequent falls, creating a concerning cycle of reduced mobility and activity. Additionally, the research noted that about half of all women and one fifth of all men will sustain a low trauma fracture during their lifetime, often as a result of a fall.

These statistics underscore the significant burden of falls and fractures on the aging population and the widespread desire to find effective preventive measures. Given that supplementation with calcium and vitamin D has not been shown to reduce these risks, the research team made important recommendations for the medical and public health community. They suggested that doctors, guideline panels, and regulatory agencies should re-evaluate their general recommendations for calcium and vitamin D supplementation in light of the current evidence.

Rather than relying on supplement recommendations, the team pointed to weight-bearing exercise combined with individualized advice on fall prevention as more effective approaches to reducing fracture and fall risk in older adults. These interventions address the underlying causes of falls and help maintain bone strength and overall physical function through active engagement rather than passive supplementation. To understand the context of these findings, it is important to recognize the role that vitamin D plays in human health.

Vitamin D is essential for regulating the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, all of which are crucial for maintaining healthy bones, teeth, and muscles. A deficiency in vitamin D can lead to serious health consequences including bone deformities such as rickets in children and bone pain caused by a condition called osteomalacia in adults.

Current Government and NHS guidance recommends that people take a daily vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter months due to the reduced amount of sunlight available in Britain during these seasons. From about late March or early April through the end of September, the NHS indicates that most people should be able to obtain all the vitamin D they need from natural sunlight exposure without supplementation.

Regarding calcium intake, adults aged 19 to 64 and over are advised to consume 700 milligrams of calcium per day, and the NHS recommends that people should attempt to obtain this calcium from their regular diet rather than from supplements. This dietary approach to calcium intake aligns with the findings of the recent review, which suggests that supplementation may not provide additional benefits beyond dietary sources in terms of fracture prevention





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Calcium Supplements Vitamin D Supplements Fall Prevention Fracture Prevention Older Adults

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