Calderdale Council Public Outcry Over Ejection and Question Cutoff

Calderdale Council faces severe criticism after Council Leader Dan Sutherland ejected members of the public during a contentious meeting over oral questions.

Calderdale Council has come under intense fire after Council Leader Dan Sutherland ordered the ejection of members of the public from a Town Hall meeting this week. The dramatic intervention occurred during a session focused on controversial local issues, including the future of the Mixenden Activity Centre in Halifax and the potential closure of Colden Junior and Infant School near Hebden Bridge. Council leadership justified the drastic measure by citing a 'joint record' number of public questions submitted by residents.

Council Leader Cuts Public Question Time

Dan Sutherland informed the assembled cabinet and audience that the recorded questions would be addressed 'en masse' rather than following the standard procedure. This deviation from protocol ignored the council's own guidelines, which typically allow for a thirty-minute period dedicated to oral public questioning. The council leader argued that the sheer volume of inquiries necessitated a consolidated response strategy to manage the agenda effectively.

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Public question time proceeded for approximately ten minutes before the situation escalated into open confrontation. The atmosphere turned volatile when audience members began issuing verbal protests against the leadership's decision to bypass individual responses. Dan Sutherland initially attempted to maintain order, issuing a stern warning to a questioner named Mr. Ahmed to adhere strictly to the wording of his pre-submitted written question.

Dispute Over Written Question Wording

The conflict intensified when Dan Sutherland abruptly ended the questioning session without providing a clear explanation for the cutoff. The Local Democracy Reporting Service conducted a comparative analysis of the event, reviewing Mr. Ahmed's pre-submitted written statement against the video footage of the meeting. Their findings indicated that Mr. Ahmed followed the council leader's warning and quoted his written question verbatim.

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Despite this strict compliance with the council leader's instructions, Dan Sutherland still cut Mr. Ahmed off before a response could be given. When Mr. Ahmed attempted to pose a second oral question that was substantially identical to his written one, he was again silenced. Following the interruption, Mr. Ahmed sat down and explicitly described the procedural shutdown as 'the death of democracy,' highlighting the severity of the perceived breach in democratic norms.

Political Accusations and Reform Criticism

The chaos within the chamber drew sharp political accusations between the ruling Reform Party and the opposition Labour group. As members of the public were being removed from the building, Labour group leader Coun Adam Wilkinson claimed that Reform cabinet member Coun Darren Commons whispered to him, describing the ejection as 'well orchestrated.' Coun Wilkinson subsequently accused the Reform administration of displaying 'arrogance, division, and political games,' asserting that their actions showed 'contempt for the people of Calderdale.' This clash occurred despite previous statements from Reform Mayor Andrew Tagg, who had claimed last month that the administration valued transparency and public engagement.

Parents of children at Colden Junior and Infant School expressed deep frustration with the council's handling of the meeting. The school faces potential closure due to a zero intake for this year and an estimated £300,000 bill for necessary repairs. Tom Newsome, a parent, detailed a previous struggle with council officials to shorten his question regarding the repair estimate, only to be prevented from asking it entirely. He described the experience as 'disgusting and frustrating,' noting a complete lack of courtesy from the leadership.

Community Reactions to Democratic Breakdown

Julie Thorpe, a former chair of governors at Colden, stated she was 'absolutely flabbergasted' by the council's approach. She refuted suggestions of political manipulation, stating she had never met Coun Adam Wilkinson and was fully capable of organizing community feedback independently. Ms. Thorpe criticized the prepared statement for failing to address the specific questions submitted by residents, noting that it contained information already publicly available.

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Other attendees, including Kat Molesworth and Patrick Walker, echoed these sentiments, describing the treatment of citizens as 'disgraceful' and 'hideous.' Patrick Walker, a public servant, remarked that he had never witnessed such a dismissive shutdown of public views in his experience with local government. The collective response from the community suggests a significant erosion of trust in the local democratic process, with residents feeling that their right to observe and participate in local democracy was being systematically undermined.

Opposition Condemnation of Leadership Style

Liberal Democrat leader Ashley Evans issued a strong condemnation of Dan Sutherland's conduct during the session. He described the council leader's treatment of the public as 'abrasive and supercilious,' which understandably led to public frustration and anger. While expressing sympathy for the citizens' reaction, Mr. Evans highlighted the damaging impact of the leader's demeanor on the community's relationship with its elected officials.

Councillor Margot Puddepha, who attended the meeting, described herself as 'upset and shocked' by what she termed a 'scandalous' handling of public questions. She argued that the Reform administration had unilaterally 'changed the rules' of the engagement, thereby damaging the democratic process that residents had faith in. The ongoing dispute underscores a deepening divide between the current council leadership and the community they serve, with calls for accountability growing louder as the consequences of the shutdown on oral questions become more apparent.