Calderdale Council to Recover £105k Annually via New Deputyship Policy

Calderdale Council adopts a new policy to charge vulnerable residents for financial management, aiming to recover £105,400 annually and expand services from four to 100 cases.

Calderdale Council has approved a strategic policy shift designed to recover £105,400 annually by charging vulnerable residents for financial management services. This decision addresses a significant budgetary gap previously absorbed by the local authority, which had been managing the affairs of individuals lacking mental capacity without a formal cost-recovery framework.

Financial Recovery Mechanism and Cost Breakdown

The newly approved standalone policy, voted through by the cabinet on Monday, November 9, fundamentally changes how the council handles the financial affairs of adults who cannot manage their own property and affairs. The internal review behind the decision identified that the council was not utilizing an established national framework that permits local authorities to recover these specific costs. Under the new structure, the council will charge for management work and reporting requirements, aiming to generate £78,000 for ongoing management and £27,400 for Office of the Public Guardian reporting duties.

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In addition to the annual recurring revenue, the council stands to potentially secure a one-time windfall of £94,400 related to initial appointment work, contingent upon approval from the Court of Protection. This financial model ensures that the council is no longer bearing the full burden of these services, aligning its practices with national guidance and established legal precedents for cost recovery.

Expansion of Caseload and Service Scope

The implementation of this policy is expected to significantly expand the scope of the council's involvement in personal financial matters. Previously, the council managed a limited number of cases, but the new framework allows for the caseload of deputyship appointments to grow from four to approximately 100 cases. This expansion is driven by the need to support a larger demographic of vulnerable residents who lack significant family members or other advocates to act on their behalf.

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Currently, the council manages the financial affairs of 185 people directly in-house. This group includes 181 individuals for whom the council acts as a corporate appointee and four cases where the council serves as a public authority deputy. Furthermore, there are 80 additional appointeeship cases currently managed through an outsourced arrangement that are expected to transition in-house, with roughly 20 of those potentially requiring full property and affairs deputyship.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Governance Goals

Cabinet member for health and social care, Coun Nikki Kelly, emphasized that adopting the policy will strengthen governance and provide consistency in service delivery. She stated that the move supports adults who lack capacity while allowing the council to recover legitimate costs in line with national practice directions. The policy aims to clarify the council's role and responsibilities, ensuring that service delivery is both robust and financially sustainable for the local authority.

Leader of the council, Dan Sutherland, highlighted the critical nature of this support for older persons with no significant others in their lives. He explained that the council steps in to provide essential support when no other help is available. By introducing a formal policy, the council can clearly communicate to all involved parties what services will be provided and when, removing previous ambiguities around cost and service provision.

Long-Term Implications for Vulnerable Residents

The shift from an informal, cost-absorbing approach to a formalized, fee-based policy marks a significant change in how Calderdale Council supports its most vulnerable residents. By formalizing these arrangements, the council ensures that it can continue to provide essential deputyship services without straining its overall budget. This allows for the potential expansion of services to cover more residents, such as the estimated 100 cases, who previously might have fallen through the gaps in support.

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While the policy introduces fees, it is designed to be applied in accordance with national guidance, ensuring that charges are fair and legally sound. The potential recovery of over £100,000 annually will help stabilize the council's finances, allowing resources to be allocated more effectively across other public services. This move underscores the council's commitment to both fiscal responsibility and the welfare of residents who lack the capacity to manage their own financial lives.