Caldwell Family Expresses Heartbreak and Devastation Over Duggar Legal Troubles

The Caldwell family, maternal relatives of Kendra Duggar, have released their first public statement expressing deep sorrow and concern following the recent arrests of their daughter Kendra and son-in-law Joseph Duggar, who faces charges of child molestation. The family stands in solidarity with the young victim and prays for strength for their grandchildren.

The Caldwell family, the maternal relatives of Kendra Duggar , have publicly addressed the recent legal troubles of their son-in-law, Joseph Duggar , and their daughter. In their first statement since Joseph’s March 18 arrest in Florida for lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor under 12, and Kendra's March 20 arrest in Arkansas for endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment, the Caldwells expressed profound distress.

The family conveyed being troubled, heartbroken, and devastated by the alleged actions attributed to Joseph. Their statement, released via Instagram, specifically highlighted their deep sorrow for the young victim involved, describing her as a courageous child who bravely shared her truth. The Caldwells vowed unwavering support and prayer for the victim, emphasizing their solidarity with her.

They affirmed that their love for this child remains a paramount concern for their family, expressing pride in her strength and resilience in recounting her experience while maintaining her identity and joy. The Caldwells acknowledged the profound impact of these events on their grandchildren, Kendra and Joseph’s four young children, and prayed for their continued strength during this exceptionally traumatic period.

Echoing sentiments previously shared by the Duggar family, the Caldwells stated their reliance on faith to navigate this difficult time, believing in a just and loving God who cherishes the vulnerable and innocent. They extended a prayer for all crime victims, hoping they find the courage to share their stories and trust the judicial process without fear of retribution, assuring them they are not alone.

The family finds solace and strength in the outpouring of love and prayer from their community and beyond, describing it as a source of light in the darkness. Joseph Duggar, 31, faces charges stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the allegations include Joseph touching the victim inappropriately and apologizing afterwards, after which the incidents reportedly ceased.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar, married since 2017, have four children aged seven, six, five, and three. This situation casts a shadow, reminiscent of the 2015 scandal involving Joseph’s older brother, Josh Duggar, whose past molestation charges led to the cancellation of the family’s TLC reality series.

The Caldwell family concluded their statement by requesting privacy at this time and stating they have no further comments. The weight of these allegations and arrests has clearly taken a significant toll, prompting this public expression of grief and support from Kendra’s side of the family.





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