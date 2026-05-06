Caleb Burke, Brother of Jailed Singer D4vd, Sparks Outrage with Music Career Launch Amid Murder Case

Caleb Burke, the younger brother of D4vd, has faced severe backlash for releasing music under the name 'Kova' while his brother is jailed on murder and abuse charges. Social media users have criticized the timing and subject matter of his songs, accusing him of exploiting the tragic case of Celeste Rivas. Despite the controversy, Caleb's music is available on major streaming platforms, and he has defended his decision to pursue a music career.

The brother of controversial singer D4vd , Caleb Burke , has sparked widespread outrage by launching a music career under the pseudonym 'Kova' while his older brother faces serious criminal charges.

D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, is currently incarcerated in a Los Angeles detention center, awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and mutilation of human remains in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd in September 2025. Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, D4vd's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.

Meanwhile, Caleb Burke, believed to be 20 years old, has released two original songs titled 'Imaginary Love' and 'S*x,' which have drawn criticism for their timing and subject matter. Social media users have condemned Caleb's decision as 'tone-deaf,' with many accusing him of exploiting the tragic case for personal gain. One X user wrote, 'Whole family tone-deaf as hell…. Dude really saw his sibling facing murder charges and dropped sex songs!!

' Another added, 'Yeah I ain't feeling that. He could've been doing music but as soon as this weird sh*t come out about his brother he want to launch a music career?

' The backlash has been intense, with some calling for the entire Burke family to be held accountable. However, a few supporters have defended Caleb, arguing that he should not be judged for his brother's alleged crimes. Caleb's Instagram account, which was recently created, does not mention his brother or the ongoing murder case.

Despite the controversy, both of Caleb's songs are available on major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is credited as the songwriter, singer, composer, and producer. Caleb's relationship with D4vd appears to be close, as he was featured in a 2023 Spotify documentary about D4vd's rise to fame. In the documentary, Caleb spoke about living with his brother and their younger sister, Emily Burke, in their parents' home in Houston, Texas.

He also reportedly performed onstage with D4vd at past concerts. Notably, Caleb and his parents were summoned to appear in court in February as part of the LAPD's investigation into Rivas's murder. The case continues to generate significant public attention, with many questioning the ethics of Caleb's music release amid such a high-profile and tragic situation





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

D4vd Caleb Burke Celeste Rivas Murder Case Music Career

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay's number one single and marriage to former Oasis drummer's brotherThe actress is returning to TV screens in a brand new Channel 5 drama alongside an EastEnders legend

Read more »

Romeo Beckham Debuts at Met Gala Amid Brother Brooklyn's Absence and Family FeudRomeo Beckham attended the Met Gala for the first time while his brother Brooklyn skipped the event amid ongoing family tensions. The Beckham family has been navigating a public estrangement with Brooklyn, who recently criticized his family's 'performative' nature.

Read more »

Mum says mental health system is 'absolutely shattered' after son's knife attackThe parents of a young man who launched a knife attack on his brother have hit out at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Read more »

Bayern fly 16-year-old wonderkid to Munich to win race for brother of world superstarAll eyes are on the Allianz Arena this week, but one Champions League visitor is in Munich to talk about the future

Read more »

Stepmother accused of killing girl, five, in 1978 by forcing her into a scalding hot bathJanice Nix also denies cruelty to Andrea's brother

Read more »

Brother in Manchester Airport fracas thought ‘I don’t want to die today’, jury hearsMuhammad Amaad told jurors he believed he was under attack

Read more »