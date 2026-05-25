Caleb Shomo Opens Up About His Struggles with Mental Health and Coming Out as Gay

Caleb Shomo, the lead singer of Beartooth, has revealed that he is a 'proudly gay man' after ending his 14-year marriage. He has struggled with suicidal thoughts, depression, and an eating disorder throughout his career.

Caleb Shomo , the lead singer of the rock band Beartooth , has revealed that he is a 'proudly gay man' after ending his 14-year marriage to his wife Fleur.

The musician, who was born and raised in Ohio, has struggled with suicidal thoughts, depression, and an eating disorder throughout his career. Shomo's journey to the top has been marked by internal struggle, which he attributes to his strict religious upbringing. He notes that his parents worked hard to provide for their family, but the pressure to conform to their expectations took a toll on his mental health.

Shomo began getting into music at the age of four and started taking piano lessons before quitting to learn guitar, bass, and drums. However, he has struggled with depression and anxiety since the age of ten, and was misdiagnosed with ADHD. He dropped out of high school at the age of 15 to focus on his music career and joined Attack Attack! in 2006.

The band signed to Rise Records and released their debut studio album, Someday Came Suddenly, in 2008. However, Shomo left the group in 2012 due to struggling with suicidal thoughts and eating disorders. He has since gone on to form his own multi-platinum rock band, Beartooth, and has been open about his struggles with mental health in his music.

Shomo's story serves as a reminder that even the most successful individuals can struggle with internal demons, and that seeking help is the first step towards healing. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and has used his platform to raise awareness and support for mental health initiatives. Shomo's journey is a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of seeking help when needed.

He continues to create music and inspire his fans with his honesty and vulnerability





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Beartooth Frontman Caleb Shomo Comes Out as Gay in Emotional PostRock musician Caleb Shomo, 33, shared a heartfelt post about his sexuality, admitting it has been difficult for him to navigate his feelings and come to terms with who he is. His wife of 13 years, Fleur Shomo, also shared a statement expressing support for her husband while discussing their split and their journey together.

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Caleb Shomo's Announcement of Being Gay puts an End to His Marriage with Fleur ShomoTheir marriage appeared picture perfect on the surface. However, coming out as 'proudly' gay caused Fleur Shomo to question their past and loss of relationship, ultimately putting an end to their 13-year marriage.

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