Caleb Shomo's Announcement of Being Gay puts an End to His Marriage with Fleur Shomo

Their marriage appeared picture perfect on the surface. However, coming out as 'proudly' gay caused Fleur Shomo to question their past and loss of relationship, ultimately putting an end to their 13-year marriage.

At a glance, Fleur Shomo 's marriage to Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo appeared every bit picture perfect. Photos of the couple flood her carefully curated Instagram: loved-up selfies, stolen backstage kisses, tributes to their romance for every anniversary and birthday, all in screaming color.

On the first of every April, she would remind the world of how lucky she is to have found Caleb, sharing photos of their beachfront Kauai, Hawaii, wedding, which she once called 'the most perfect of days.

' This year, however, their 13-year anniversary came and went without so much as a mention on her feed. Mere weeks later, it would emerge that her husband is 'proudly' gay. Caleb, 33, came out on Saturday in a lengthy Instagram post addressing the 'speculation surrounding personal life.





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Marriage Beaver Tooth Caleb Shomo Fleur Shomo 13-Year Relationship Coming Out As Gay Support Question Everything Self-Love

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