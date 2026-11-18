California regulators have banned Waymo driverless vehicles from state highways following construction zone incursions and CHP encounters, citing imminent public safety hazards.

State officials in California have officially declared self-driving vehicles operated by Waymo an immediate threat to public safety, resulting in a comprehensive ban on these robotaxis from using state highways. This regulatory action restricts the autonomous vehicles from entering California freeways following a series of traffic incidents that regulators determined created dangerous conditions for drivers, construction workers, and emergency responders.

Detailed Timeline of Prohibited Incidents

The California Department of Motor Vehicles implemented this ban last Wednesday after reviewing two specific recent incidents involving Waymo vehicles. The first critical event occurred on November 5, when three separate driverless cars drove directly into an active construction zone, a situation that posed significant risks to personnel and equipment on site.

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The second incident took place the following day on November 6 on a highway in San Francisco. In this scenario, a Waymo vehicle attempted to maneuver around California Highway Patrol vehicles that were conducting a traffic stop. Video footage from this encounter circulated widely on social media last week, highlighting the vehicle's interaction with law enforcement during an official traffic break.

Regulators also noted that similar incidents involving incursions into work zones had previously occurred on May 18. This pattern of recurring behavior contributed to the department's conclusion that the current operational procedures for driverless vehicles on high-speed roads were insufficient to ensure safety.

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Company Response and Operational Changes

In response to the regulatory crackdown, a spokesperson for Waymo confirmed that the company has temporarily restricted commercial freeway rides in all markets where such service is available. This includes operations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami, and Austin, where the company previously allowed riders to hail robotaxis for highway travel.

Despite halting commercial passenger service on freeways, the spokesperson clarified that the company continues to conduct freeway testing with trained autonomous specialists sitting behind the wheel. This distinction maintains that Waymo is still gathering data and refining its algorithms, even though regular customers can no longer use these routes for paid rides.

The company emphasized that the recent freeway construction zone encounters on US 101 in California did not involve any injuries or collisions. However, the absence of physical damage did not prevent regulators from taking action, as the potential for harm was deemed too great given the nature of the incidents.

Regulatory Rationale and Future Implications

Jonathan Groveman, a spokesperson for the California Department of Motor Vehicles, stated that the department determined Waymo's driverless freeway operations posed an imminent hazard to public safety. The primary concern cited was the recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles, and heavy equipment are present.

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Groveman explained that the restrictions will remain in effect until Waymo demonstrates to the department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restriction. This means the company must provide concrete evidence of systemic changes to prevent future incidents before it can resume normal operations.

While the suspension was implemented last Wednesday, the spokesperson did not specify how long it would last. The ban effectively removes a significant component of Waymo's service offering in California, as the company offers rides on city streets in many other areas including Las Vegas, Dallas, and Denver, but cannot utilize the state's extensive freeway network for commercial trips.