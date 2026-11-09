California Commutes Death Sentences Including Michael Gargiulo Killing Ashley Ellerin

California Governor Gavin Newsom commutes 548 death sentences to life in prison. This decision impacts Michael Gargiulo, convicted of murdering Ashley Ellerin in 2001, sparking outrage from her family.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has officially commuted the death sentences of all 548 inmates on the state death row to life without the possibility of parole. This historic action, described as the largest mass commutation in US history, includes the sentence of Michael Gargiulo, the man convicted of murdering Ashley Ellerin in 2001.

The announcement, made last Thursday, has reignited a profound debate about capital punishment and justice in California.

Background on the Ellerin Tragedy

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Michael Gargiulo stalked Ashley Ellerin for weeks before breaking into her Hollywood Hills home on February 21, 2001. At the time, the 22-year-old dancer was preparing for a date with actor Ashton Kutcher. Gargiulo stabbed her 47 times, nearly decapitating her in the attack. The murder shocked the community and led to Gargiulo being dubbed the Hollywood Ripper by investigators.

Discovery and Conviction of Michael Gargiulo

Michael Gargiulo was not apprehended immediately after the Ellerin murder. It was a botched attack on a neighbor in Santa Monica seven years later that led to his capture. During an attempted stabbing of Michelle Murphy in April 2008, Gargiulo cut himself, leaving a trail of blood that allowed DNA evidence to tie him to the crime scene. This evidence also linked him to the murders of Ellerin and Tricia Pacaccio.

Family Reaction to the Commutation

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The Ellerins have described the commutation as a slap in the face to their family and all relatives of murder victims in California. Michael Ellerin stated that the killing of his daughter created an altered, diminished existence for the family. He emphasized that the death penalty was the only form of true closure, arguing that his daughter deserved justice that removed the privilege of life from her killer.

Details of the Gargiulo Crimes

Prosecutors established that Gargiulo was responsible for multiple killings, including the 1993 stabbing of Tricia Pacaccio in Glenview, Illinois. He also killed Maria Bruno in December 2005 in El Monte, stabbing her 17 times. The attempt on Michelle Murphy in 2008 was the incident that finally broke the case. The jury convicted Gargiulo after a trial where Ashton Kutcher testified about the night of the murder.

Impact of Gavin Newsom Decision

Cynthia Ellerin, Ashley mother, urged Governor Gavin Newsom to review the trial evidence, stating that some people do not deserve to live or have rights. Newsom, who will step down in January after eight years in office, decided to commute all death sentences. This move prevents Michael Gargiulo from execution, a decision that the family views as a denial of the finality and severity of justice their daughter required. The commutation affects 548 inmates across the state, marking a significant shift in California criminal justice policy.