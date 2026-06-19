California Couple Found Dead in Running SUV on Highway

A prominent couple found unresponsive in their SUV on a California highway appear to have died from medically related causes, police said. The couple, Judith 'Judy' Wyler Sheldon, 84, and her husband Wylie Sheldon, 86, were discovered in their Jeep Compass on Interstate 5 near Lake Shasta on Monday.

The deaths of a prominent couple found unresponsive in their SUV on a California highway appear to be medically related , police said. Judith 'Judy' Wyler Sheldon, 84, and her husband Wylie Sheldon , 86, were discovered in their Jeep Compass on Interstate 5 near Lake Shasta on Monday.

Sheldon's father, former Army vet William Wyler, directed some of Hollywood's biggest stars during a career that produced some of cinema's most enduring classics. California Highway Patrol officers found the couple inside the vehicle with the engine still running shortly before 6pm on one of the hottest days of the year in the region, when temperatures soared to 109F. Authorities do not suspect foul play and are investigating whether the extreme temperatures may have contributed to the deaths as they await autopsy results.

It was the hottest day of the year so far, or second hottest, Lieutenant Josh Smith of the California Highway Patrol told SFGate. But I cant confirm that without a medical exam. According to the CHP, Judy Sheldon was behind the wheel while her husband was seated in the passenger seat. The vehicles engine was still running when the officer approached.

A second officer and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but both were pronounced dead. CHP investigators say they do not suspect foul play in the deaths of Judy Wyler Sheldon, 84, and her husband Wylie Sheldon, 86, who were found unresponsive inside their SUV. The pair are pictured in 2019. Judy Sheldon was behind the wheel while her husband Wylie was seated in the passenger seat when they were found, according to CHP.

The couple were discovered on a remote stretch of Interstate 5, one of California's busiest transportation corridors. A view of Mt. Shasta in Northern California. We dont have a lot of information now, Smith said.

An autopsy has not been performed yet. Were waiting to hear when theyll schedule that. Investigators are contacting relatives and friends while also retracing the couples journey from the Bay Area to identify where they may have stopped before reaching the area where they were found. Authorities said the couple had been traveling to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Oregon.

Redding and surrounding areas were under an extreme heat warning on the day the couple died. The deaths have stunned members of Californias arts and film communities, where Judy Sheldon had long been a respected figure. We are reeling from this news, Anita Monga, artistic director of the San Francisco Silent Film Festival, said in a statement. Judy and Wylie were very dear to us, supportive and a positive presence at all our events.

For many in San Franciscos cultural circles, the Sheldons were known as much for their hospitality as their philanthropy. William Wyler, Judy Sheldons father, directed Hollywood classics including Roman Holiday, Ben-Hur, Mrs. Miniver and The Best Years of Our Lives, winning three Academy Awards. Judy Wyler Sheldon, 84, daughter of Oscar-winning director William Wyler, was found dead inside a running SUV near Redding, California. She is pictured here in her youth.

Their home frequently served as a gathering place for visiting film archivists, musicians and cinema enthusiasts attending festival events. Judy Sheldon spent decades championing silent-film preservation and played a central role in the San Francisco Silent Film Festival. After serving as president of the organizations board, she later became its longtime chair. I used to joke with her that she was our Frank Sinatra Chairman of the Board, Monga recalled.

Monga said the Sheldons regularly opened their home to festival guests and supporters. Judy would allow, actually encourage, our visiting film archivists and musicians to pose for pictures with her father William Wyler's Oscars, she said. The perfect hosts. The loss was still difficult to process, Monga added.

Im sorry to not be more articulate; this loss is so devastating. William Wyler was one of the most acclaimed directors in Hollywood history, winning three Academy Awards for Best Director during a career that spanned more than four decades





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