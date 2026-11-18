Jace Harrick and Zoey Mattinson lost their new diamond ring during a Calafia Beach proposal in San Clemente. This is the full story of the incident.

A shocking sequence of events unfolded at Calafia Beach in San Clemente, California, when a sudden, powerful wave swept away Zoey Mattinson and Jace Harrick's new engagement ring moments after he proposed. The incident occurred on a Sunday when the couple, who had known each other for only six weeks, was attempting to capture a romantic memory that quickly turned into a dramatic rescue and loss. Video recorded by family members shows the pair being hit by waist-high water, causing Harrick to scramble to protect his fiancée from being knocked over, while the ring box slipped into the ocean and vanished.

The Wave Incident and Immediate Aftermath

According to Mattinson, the water came out of nowhere with such force that it was waist-high, describing the impact as literal and powerful. Harrick, who admitted to always worrying about her safety, immediately tried to pick her up to keep her from getting swept away by the aggressive surf. In the chaos of stabilizing his partner, he dropped the ring box, which fell into the water and was never seen again. The couple, who had met just a month and a half prior to the proposal, were left with the emotional shock of the lost item and the relief that no one was physically hurt.

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Extreme Surf Conditions at California Coast

The dangerous wave that destroyed the proposal was part of a larger weather pattern affecting the region at the time. The National Weather Service had issued a high surf warning that lasted from Friday to Sunday, which coincided with the day of the engagement. California State Parks reported that waves were expected to range from 25 to 50 feet in height during this period. Harrick cited the El Niño phenomenon as a known risk factor for aggressive surf conditions, explaining his immediate reaction to shield Mattinson from the strong currents that had developed along the northern and central coasts.

Failed Recovery Efforts by Locals

In the days following the loss, multiple individuals attempted to recover the jewelry, which Mattinson noted was a 4-carat diamond-studded piece valued in the multiple-thousands. Witnesses to the mishap included treasure hunters who swept the beach area with metal detectors and a scuba diver who searched the underwater environment. Despite these extensive efforts by Good Samaritans and professionals, Mattinson confirmed on social media that the ring was never found. She described the sight of the ring before it was lost as beautiful, noting it was literally her dream to wear such a stone, but she ultimately accepted the loss.

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Couple's Resilience and Future Plans

Despite the financial and emotional blow, the couple has chosen to view the event as a unique addition to their love story. Mattinson expressed that while the loss was heartbreaking, she is grateful that Harrick is safe and that they got to experience the proposal before the wave hit. Harrick echoed these sentiments, stating that they must control what they can, which is their attitude, and that their safety is the most important outcome. The pair is now moving forward with planning their wedding, which is scheduled to take place in February, and is focused on selecting a replacement ring.

Insurance and Financial Impact

One of the most difficult aspects of the incident for Mattinson was that the engagement ring was not insured. This lack of coverage meant that the couple would have to bear the full financial burden of replacing the multiple-thousand-dollar jewelry item out of pocket. Mattinson acknowledged the loss in a social media post, highlighting the unexpected financial strain that accompanied the dramatic events of the proposal. The situation serves as a reminder of the risks associated with expensive jewelry in unpredictable outdoor environments, particularly during periods of severe weather warnings.