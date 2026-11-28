California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted 548 death sentences to life in prison. Families of victims and political figures, including the White House, have strongly criticized the move.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on November 5 a historic decision to commute all 548 death sentences in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. This unprecedented action marks the largest mass clemency in American history according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The announcement has triggered immediate and intense backlash from families of murder victims who feel their loved ones' suffering has been disregarded. The White House subsequently released a video on Friday featuring these grieving relatives condemning the governor's choice to spare the lives of some of the most notorious criminals in state history.

Core Details of the Mass Commutation

Governor Newsom formally notified the California Supreme Court and the public of his intent to overturn the death penalty status for every prisoner on the state's execution roster. In a detailed public letter released with the announcement, Newsom acknowledged that these individuals caused indescribable suffering to victims, their families, and the state as a whole. However, he stated that as Governor, he concluded the state cannot morally kill them. He wrote that he firmly believes state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values and undermines the foundations of the legal system. Newsom emphasized that he alone bears responsibility for this decision and its impact, just as he would for each individual execution.

Also read A suburban Perth house has a soothing courtyard at its core

Family Reactions to the Decision

Marc Klaas, whose twelve-year-old daughter Polly Hannah Klaas was murdered in October 1993 by Richard Allen Davis, was among the most vocal critics in the White House video. Klaas described Newsom as commuting the sentences of individuals who are literally among the worst people who have ever lived. Gloria Najera-Ayala, whose firefighter son Daniel Najera died in the 2006 Esperanza Fire caused by serial arsonist Raymond Lee Oyler, added that the decision feels like a slap in the face to so many families. The video highlighted the raw pain and anger of these relatives, framing the governor's action as a betrayal of justice for the victims.

Advertisement

Specific Cases and Legal Consequences

The commutation affects high-profile cases such as that of Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes, a Mexican national who killed Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver on October 24, 2014. Bracamontes had been deported twice before entering the US illegally. Deputy Oliver's widow, Susan Oliver Burke, and daughter, Melissa Oliver Storz, spoke in the video, calling Bracamontes a monster through and through. Storz stated that he has said he will escape, get out, and murder more police officers, arguing he should not be removed from the death sentence. The California Supreme Court must still approve hundreds of these cases, but if finalized, the US death row population will be reduced by nearly 30 percent.

Political Backlash and Future Implications

President Donald Trump strongly condemned the move during a speech at the Justice Department on Monday. Trump labeled Newsom a terrible governor who stood with murderers and child slayers. He accused the former governor of stealing away the only closure the families might ever have. Sandy Friend, whose eight-year-old son Michael Lyons was murdered in 1996 by Robert Boyd Rhoades, was invited to speak and challenged Newsom to face her. Newsom made this decision as he leaves office after eight years, with speculation that he may run for president in the future. The political and emotional fallout from this historic clemency continues to shape the national conversation on capital punishment.