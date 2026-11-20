California Attorney General Rob Bonta investigates Nvidia for potential securities violations and chip exports to China following Jensen Huang's relationship with accused Chinese spy Alice Huang.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Thursday that his office has launched a formal investigation into Nvidia, the leading artificial intelligence chipmaker. The probe follows revelations that Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang maintained a personal relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman whom U.S. officials have accused of acting as a spy for China. Bonta stated that the investigation will determine whether any advanced AI chips were improperly exported to China in violation of federal regulations.

Investigation Targets Export Compliance and Investor Disclosure

Bonta explained in a social media post that the inquiry will scrutinize whether Nvidia misled investors and the public about the risks associated with its business practices. The Attorney General emphasized that under corporate securities law, companies cannot mislead their shareholders, regardless of complex transnational situations. Nvidia is currently navigating a messy legal landscape as federal authorities also examine the nature of the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang.

Also read Nvidia Interim CEO Kress Addresses Staff Amid Jensen Huang Scandal

The probe seeks to establish if the company failed to disclose material risks regarding its customer relationships and potential espionage threats. Bonta noted that the underlying principle of California law remains clear: transparency is mandatory for public companies. The investigation aims to uncover if Nvidia concealed information that could have affected stock valuations and investor decisions.

Bonta Subpoenas Nvidia Amid Concerns of Political Influence

Bonta revealed that he served Nvidia with a subpoena because he is concerned that Jensen Huang's personal relationship with President Donald Trump might influence the administration to treat the company leniently. Bonta told Politico that he was not convinced the current administration would take appropriate steps against Huang despite the FBI's ongoing look into the affair. He stated that the subpoena is merely the first step in a broader probe into potential state law violations.

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The Attorney General indicated that additional subpoenas may be issued depending on the information Nvidia provides. Bonta expressed an expectation of cooperation from the company's executives, stating that compliance is anticipated unless the company refuses. He emphasized that the investigation is proceeding based on legal obligations rather than political pressure.

Federal Lawsuit Allegates Insider Trading by Executives

The state investigation coincides with a federal lawsuit filed by shareholder Flor Angela Vanegas on November 11 in the Northern District of California. The complaint accuses senior executives of insider trading, claiming they netted an astounding $2 billion by cashing in on material non-public information. The suit alleges that executives sold shares before news leaked of Jensen Huang's romance with Alice Huang, which subsequently wiped $190 billion off Nvidia's market value.

Mark Stevens, a billionaire venture capitalist and one of Nvidia's longest-serving directors, is accused in the complaint of selling almost $1.5 billion worth of stock. Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO, is also named in the filing for unjust enrichment after selling $63 million in shares. The lawsuit claims these actions occurred months before the alleged spy scandal became public knowledge, allowing insiders to profit from impending negative news.

Allegations of Cover-Up and Foreign Intelligence Threats

Plaintiff Flor Angela Vanegas accuses 15 directors and executives of consciously ignoring red flags about a customer under export-control investigation. The lawsuit traces the alleged cover-up back to October 9, 2025, when The New York Times first raised questions about Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed. Megaspeed is a company where Alice Huang worked as a former executive, and it is under investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department and Singapore police for helping Chinese companies evade export restrictions.

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The complaint details how Jensen Huang socialized with Alice Huang at a customer gathering in Taipei in June 2024. Media reports indicate that U.S. intelligence agencies identified Alice Huang as an asset of the Chinese Communist Party, though officials have reached no formal conclusion on the accusation. Nvidia spokesman John Rizzo previously stated that compliance teams found no evidence of diversion when examining Megaspeed, describing Huang's appearance with Alice Huang as a routine customer event. The lawsuit argues these statements misrepresented the ordinary nature of the contact.