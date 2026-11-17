Cassandra Sandoval files a lawsuit against Kiddie Academy of Orange for allegedly administering sleeping gummies to her children without consent, sparking legal debate over battery charges.

Cassandra Sandoval, an Orange County resident, has initiated legal proceedings against Kiddie Academy of Orange in California, alleging that daycare employees administered melatonin to her young children during nap time without parental consent. This lawsuit follows a disturbing series of events that began in August when Sandoval observed unusual changes in her four-year-old son's sleeping habits, prompting her to scrutinize the facility's care practices with renewed intensity.

Discovery of Unauthorized Sedation

The controversy escalated in September when Sandoval's son explicitly requested sleeping gummies, revealing he had consumed them at the daycare during rest periods. Initially, Sandoval had enrolled her four-year-old and two-year-old at Kiddie Academy of Orange specifically because the facility offered a livestream service, which allowed her to monitor her children's eating, social interactions, and developmental milestones throughout the day.

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Seeking concrete proof before making accusations, Sandoval began closely monitoring the live feed during nap times. Her suspicion was confirmed on September 11 when video footage allegedly captured a staff member receiving gummies from a colleague. The recording purportedly showed the staff member placing an unidentified substance into the mouths of another child and Sandoval's son while he lay under a blanket.

Sandoval recounted her immediate, visceral reaction to witnessing the incident. She described arriving at the center, confronting the director and assistant director, and removing her son, who appeared "knocked out" and was slobbering. She immediately withdrew both of her children from the facility and did not return, citing a complete loss of trust in the caregivers who had previously appeared kind and professional.

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Legal Arguments and Police Response

Sandoval's attorney, Kimberly Degonia, has strongly contested the local law enforcement classification of the incident, arguing that the alleged actions constitute criminal battery. While the Orange Police Department reported that the allegations do not currently meet the threshold for a criminal offense, Degonia insists that administering a sedative to a child to force sleep is a textbook example of battery.

"This is 100% a battery. You give a child something to ingest in order to sedate them and force them to take that, that is the definition of a classic law school battery exam," Degonia stated. She expressed frustration that no criminal charges were filed, noting that the Department of Justice in six other states has previously filed criminal charges for similar conduct involving the same dietary supplement.

The legal team is also representing Priscilla Ayala, a second mother involved in the lawsuit, who alleged that a staff member asked for permission to give her daughter melatonin. Although Ayala declined the offer, her daughter began experiencing nighttime distress and nightmares at home. Degonia noted that the nightmares ceased shortly after Ayala removed her daughter from Kiddie Academy of Orange, suggesting a direct correlation between the daycare's actions and the child's sleep disturbances.

Regulatory Investigation and Facility Response

Instead of immediately confronting the staff, Sandoval filed a formal complaint with the California Department of Social Services, the state agency responsible for licensing and regulating childcare centers. The department launched an investigation into the allegations, which remains ongoing as the civil lawsuit proceeds. Sandoval also reported the incident to the police and sought medical attention for her son following the removal.

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A spokesperson for Kiddie Academy of Orange addressed the situation by stating that the staff member involved was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state investigation. The spokesperson emphasized that the facility is an independently owned and operated franchise that cares deeply about the children and families in the community. The lawsuit seeks accountability for the unauthorized administration of supplements and the resulting emotional and physical distress caused to the children and their parents.