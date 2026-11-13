California Professors Exploit Loopholes to Teach 30+ Classes and Earn Nearly $800,000

Investigation reveals over 70 professors teaching dozens of classes across multiple California institutions with no workload limits, raising concerns about education quality and systemic oversight.

A comprehensive investigation conducted by CalMatters has exposed a widespread practice within California's higher education sector, revealing that numerous professors are circumventing workload expectations by teaching dozens of classes using pre-recorded online lectures. This systemic loophole allows educators to hold multiple positions simultaneously while generating substantial incomes that far exceed typical academic salaries. The report highlights significant disparities in oversight between community colleges and four-year universities, creating an environment where individual faculty members can accumulate heavy teaching loads without immediate institutional intervention.

The Scale of Multi-Institution Teaching

Thien-Huong Ninh Villarreal, a sociology, ethnic studies, and business professor, serves as the primary example of this phenomenon, having secured two full-time and seven part-time roles at various California community colleges. In 2024, she earned nearly $800,000 while concurrently teaching 30 distinct classes to approximately 1,100 students. Her ability to manage such a volume of instruction is facilitated by the absence of rules limiting the number of colleges or districts an instructor may work within, as each of the state's 73 districts operates under independent governance with no centralized tracking systems to monitor faculty workload.

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Widespread Industry Prevalence

Ninh Villarreal is not acting alone; the investigation identified more than 70 teachers leveraging these regulatory gaps to provide lectures across at least five different community college districts, Cal State campuses, or University of California institutions. Sarah Thompson, president of the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges, expressed serious concerns about the feasibility and quality of such arrangements, stating that no one has sufficient time in a week to teach 30 classes and maintain high educational standards. The sheer volume of instructors involved suggests that this is a structural issue rooted in the fragmented nature of California's educational administration rather than isolated incidents of individual greed.

High Earnings and Remote Operations

Another notable case involves Andrew Vanden Heuvel, an astronomy instructor who taught around 50 online classes and labs to students in California cities as well as in New Mexico, Michigan, Washington, and Florida. Operating from an office above his garage in Michigan, Vanden Heuvel instructed up to 1,000 students in a single semester, earning a total salary of $758,485 in 2024. He defends his methods by asserting that his students receive excellent education through his materials and that he is often the only astronomy professor available at certain rural colleges. Vanden Heuvel has built a significant online presence, posting much of his content on YouTube where it has garnered millions of views, and he argues that his approach is morally conscionable despite pushing the boundaries of traditional teaching expectations.

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Automated Grading and Reduced Oversight

Vanden Heuvel further clarified his operational model by explaining that he does not manually grade any assignments, relying instead on multiple-choice quizzes that are graded automatically by computer. This level of automation is a key enabler for professors to scale their instruction across vast numbers of students without the traditional time commitments associated with grading. Community colleges currently evaluate the quality of all courses but lack insight into the actual daily workload of their professors. While the Cal State and University of California systems can track employment and limit the number of courses each professor can teach within their own networks, they often remain unaware if a professor is simultaneously teaching courses at a community college, creating a blind spot in regulatory oversight.

Additional Faculty and Next Steps

Bobby Seals, an ethnic studies professor at Evergreen Valley College in San Jose, also participates in this multi-jurisdictional teaching model by instructing 14 extra courses at four different districts in addition to his full-time position, currently managing about 930 students this semester. The CalMatters report lists four additional professors teaching 10 or more classes at different campuses across disciplines including computer science, psychology, business, and art history. The Daily Mail contacted Thien-Huong Ninh Villarreal, Andrew Vanden Heuvel, and Bobby Seals for further comment regarding these findings. The discovery of these practices has sparked debates about the need for standardized tracking systems and ethical guidelines to ensure that the quality of education remains intact as faculty members expand their reach across the state's educational landscape.