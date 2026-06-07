California's Slow Ballot Count Narrows Pratt's Lead as DOJ Monitors LA Mayor Race

Spencer Pratt's advantage in the Los Angeles mayoral race has shrunk to a single point as Nithya Raman gains ground, with the Department of Justice observing the counting of mail-in ballots amid Trump's fraud claims.

Spencer Pratt has criticized California's slow ballot counting process as his lead over progressive candidate Nithya Raman narrows dramatically. Initially, Pratt appeared poised to secure a runoff spot against incumbent Karen Bass , but recent counts show Bass now with a significant advantage over Pratt, while Raman has gained substantial ground.

The race for Los Angeles Mayor remains unresolved due to the large number of mail-in ballots still being tallied. On Saturday, Raman received 40.2 percent of the ballots counted that day, adding 23,514 votes to her total. Bass came in second with 19,312 votes (33 percent), and Pratt finished third with 10,336 votes (17.7 percent). Overall, Bass now holds 34.8 percent of the counted vote compared to Pratt's 27.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Raman trails Pratt by only about 7,400 votes, with approximately one-quarter of the city's ballots still uncounted. Observers suggest Raman is on track to join Bass in the runoff. Pratt reacted to the shifting results by posting a meme from the film A Beautiful Mind, captioned: 'Me trying to figure out how votes get counted in LA.

' This marks a shift from his earlier message of patience, which he posted along with photos outside LA City Hall on Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice has sent an attorney to observe the counting process, following repeated claims of fraud by former President Donald Trump. Trump has argued that the extended counting period, especially of mail-in ballots, indicates election manipulation, comparing the process unfavorably to third-world countries and asserting that Democrats are 'rigging the election.

' California officials, including Attorney General Rob Bonta, have emphasized their readiness to protect voters and ensure election laws are followed. The state's history of counting mail-in ballots, which can be submitted up until Election Day, often leads to prolonged results. In a separate congressional race, Republican Steve Hilton's lead has also dwindled as Democrat Tom Steyer closes within five points, though Hilton still holds an advantage.

The slow pace of ballot counting in California, exacerbated by the high volume of mail-in votes-particularly among left-leaning voters who tend to submit them later-has become a focal point of national political tension, with the DOJ monitoring the process amid unfounded allegations of widespread fraud





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Los Angeles Mayor Race Spencer Pratt Nithya Raman Karen Bass Ballot Counting Mail-In Ballots Department Of Justice Donald Trump Election Fraud

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