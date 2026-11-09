California Teen Matthew Santome Killed in Yorba Linda Car Crash

Matthew Andres Santome, 16, died after a fatal crash in Yorba Linda on Friday night. A 15-year-old passenger remains in critical condition as police investigate the incident.

Matthew Andres Santome, 16, died on Friday night after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Yorba Linda, California. The crash resulted in the death of the driver and left his 15-year-old passenger fighting for her life in critical condition.

The Crash and Immediate Aftermath

The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 pm on Friday, September 15, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Authorities reported that one vehicle collided with a tree while a second vehicle involved in the scene sustained minor damage. Two teenage minors suffered serious injuries during the impact and were transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

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Santome, who resided in Placentia, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. The 15-year-old girl in the passenger seat, whose identity has not been released to the public, was listed in critical condition as of Saturday, September 16. No other injuries were reported from the collision.

Investigation Findings and Driver Cooperation

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff's Department stated that neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash. This preliminary finding suggests that the accident was likely caused by other circumstances, such as speeding or road conditions, rather than impaired driving.

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The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials. Police have not released further details regarding the actions of the second driver or the specific sequence of events leading to the tree impact. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing as authorities review evidence from the scene.

Family Tribute and Community Grief

Santome's family released a statement through a GoFundMe page describing the loss as sudden and heartbreaking. They expressed that their family, friends, and everyone who knew the teen were devastated by the unimaginable loss. The fundraiser highlighted Santome's positive character traits, noting that he was a kind, humorous, and motivated young man who brought laughter and joy to those around him.

The tribute further emphasized that Santome's warm heart and determination made him someone truly special. His family stated that at just 16 years old, he had so much life ahead of him. The statement concluded by describing the emptiness left by his loss as something that words cannot begin to describe.

School Responses and Student Identities

El Dorado High School Principal Michael Zides confirmed to NBC 4 that Santome was a junior at the school. Zides identified the injured passenger as a student who attends Yorba Linda High School. He sent a message to the school community informing them of the tragic loss of an eleventh-grade student resulting from injuries sustained in the car crash that happened on Friday night.

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Principal Zides expressed his heavy heart regarding the incident and stated that the school's thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the students involved. The statement acknowledged the incredibly difficult time faced by the community as they process the tragedy. The Daily Mail reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Principal Zides for additional comments regarding the case.