Call for Action: Met Police Urges Rape Victims from Married at First Sight to Come Forward

The Metropolitan Police urged any women with allegations of rape or sexual assault linked with the TV show Married at First Sight to contact them. Two former participants of the show claimed they had been raped by their on-screen husbands, and a third woman claimed she had been the victim of sexual misconduct. Channel 4 bosses have axed the new series of the show in light of the allegations.

The Metropolitan Police has urged any women with allegations of rape or sexual assault linked with the TV show Married at First Sight to get in contact with them.

Two former participants of the show claimed they had been raped by their on-screen husbands, and a third woman claimed she had been the victim of sexual misconduct. Channel 4 bosses have axed the new series of the show in light of the allegations, and all ten series of Married at First Sight UK, known as MAFS UK, were removed from the channel's streaming service.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said he is 'extremely concerned' and warned the series could even face a police probe. A Met spokesperson said this afternoon: 'We are aware of media reporting relating to allegations of rape and sexual assault following the airing of a television programme on Monday, 18 May.

'At this time, we have not received any criminal reports in relation to this matter. We will be making approaches to the relevant production teams to ensure that anyone they have spoken to is aware of how to report any criminal allegations to police.





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Married At First Sight Rape Sexual Assault Channel 4 Metropolitan Police Call For Action

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