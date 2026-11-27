Family of Amy Fitzpatrick demands a murder investigation into her 2007 disappearance in Spain, claiming the case was overshadowed by the Madeleine McCann case and ignored by authorities.

Family members of Amy Fitzpatrick, a teenager who vanished from Spain nearly two decades ago, are launching a renewed campaign to reopen her case and secure a full murder investigation. The 15-year-old from Dublin, Ireland, has not been seen since spending New Year's Eve in 2007 at a friend's residence in the Costa Del Sol region. Despite the passage of 18 years, her remains have never been recovered, and no arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.

Case Overshadowed by Madeleine McCann Investigation

Amy Fitzpatrick was living with her mother Audrey Mahon, stepfather Dave Mahon, and brother Dean in the town of Mijas when she went missing. Her family asserts that the global media frenzy surrounding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal in May 2007 significantly diverted attention and resources away from the Irish teenager's case. Director Vicki Cooper, who worked on a new three-part documentary series titled The Disappearance Of Amy Fitzpatrick, stated that Amy's working-class and Irish background contributed to her case not being taken as seriously as it should have been by investigators and the press.

Also read North East girls fear real life consequences of misogyny

Conflicting Theories and Family Divisions

The documentary highlights deep fractures within the Fitzpatrick family, presenting two conflicting narratives regarding the events of the night Amy vanished. The last known contact occurred at midnight on December 31, 2007, when Amy called her mother Audrey to wish her a Happy New Year. After spending the night babysitting her friend Ashley at Ashley's house, Amy set out to walk home along a dirt track through the heart of the Costa Del Sol at approximately 10:00 PM the following day. She never arrived at her destination, leaving behind only the items in her Bershka bag, including a pink mobile phone later found in the family home.

Ambiguity in Initial Police Response

Spanish police initially categorized the disappearance as a voluntary missing person case, theorizing that Amy had run away due to a previous history of short-term voluntary absences. Investigators also pursued a line of inquiry involving a white Ford Fiesta with British license plates belonging to a 34-year-old Irish friend who repaired computers for Amy. This vehicle was reported stolen around the same time as the disappearance, but this avenue yielded no concrete leads, and the running away theory was ultimately abandoned without resolution.

Advertisement

Demands for Upgrade to Murder Enquiry

Amy's aunt, Christine Kenny, has publicly urged Spanish authorities to upgrade the status from a missing person case to a murder enquiry. Kenny emphasized that there has been no contact or liaison with Spanish police for many years, leaving the family without answers. She described Amy as Ireland's Madeleine McCann, noting that despite the passage of time, the family still seeks to bring her home for burial. Her father, Christopher Fitzpatrick, maintains that finding Amy's body is his primary objective, even as doubts about her survival grow stronger among those closest to her.

Impact of Resource and Coordination Gaps

Critics of the original investigation suggest that a lack of resources and poor coordination between Irish and Spanish authorities hindered the search efforts that initially involved more than 200 police officers. The case remained dormant for years, with the family hiring the same private investigators used in the McCann case in hopes of generating new leads. With the original investigation on the verge of being formally shut down due to the 20-year statute of limitations on certain procedural steps, the family is now appealing for international scrutiny to ensure the case is not forgotten or prematurely closed.

The renewed focus on this cold case serves as a stark reminder of the human cost when high-profile investigations dominate the news cycle, potentially causing other victims to fall through the cracks of the justice system. The Fitzpatrick family continues to endure the pain of uncertainty, hoping that the new documentary and their persistent advocacy will finally force a re-examination of the evidence and the circumstances surrounding Amy Fitzpatrick's final moments in Mijas.