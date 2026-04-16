Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper Responds to Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia's 'Mean Girl' Claims, Leaks DMs

Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, has publicly addressed accusations from fellow podcaster Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia, who allegedly labeled Cooper a 'mean girl.' Cooper responded by leaking private direct messages between the two, aiming to debunk LaPaglia's claims and shed light on the alleged fabricated narrative surrounding their public feud, which also involves influencer Alix Earle.

In a series of candid Instagram stories, media personality Alex Cooper , the renowned host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, has directly confronted Brianna ' Chickenfry ' LaPaglia, refuting accusations of being a 'mean girl.' Cooper's public response comes amidst an ongoing, highly publicized feud with influencer Alix Earle , and she alleges that LaPaglia has been actively contributing to a manufactured narrative.

Cooper, 31, began her extensive rebuttal by posting a message stating that the persistent 'girl on girl s**t needs to stop.' She then pivoted to address LaPaglia directly, asserting that while Alix Earle is 'trying to get her story together,' Brianna Chickenfry is actively 'adding onto the fake narrative and dog pile.' Cooper shared screenshots of their private direct messages, an attempt to provide concrete evidence of their interactions and counter LaPaglia's public statements. Cooper detailed her side of the story, emphasizing that she has never personally met LaPaglia and that their entire communication history has been exclusively through direct messages on social media. The initial batch of leaked messages dates back to 2022, where LaPaglia reportedly reached out to Cooper after a video surfaced that seemed to portray LaPaglia making disparaging remarks about the Call Her Daddy podcast. In these messages, LaPaglia apologized if her comments came across as rude, stating, 'I always speak highly of you,' and attributing the negative perception to edited clips. She referred to Cooper as 'the blueprint' and expressed her admiration, even mentioning Dave Portnoy, with whom LaPaglia is associated through Barstool Sports. Cooper, in turn, conveyed her respect for LaPaglia's professional achievements, mentioning she had spoken highly of her to Portnoy. The exchange included affirmations of mutual respect, with LaPaglia stating she thinks Cooper is 'the queen of everything' and Cooper responding with 'I don't hate you at all I respect what ur building over there' and expressions of general goodwill. The direct messages reveal a sporadic but seemingly cordial exchange between the two personalities from 2023 into 2024. Notably, Cooper offered words of support to LaPaglia in October 2024 following her breakup with singer Zach Bryan. Cooper expressed her sympathy for LaPaglia's ordeal, calling it 'horrifying' and commending her for speaking out. LaPaglia expressed feelings of embarrassment about the past relationship but relief at being out of it. A few days later, LaPaglia initiated contact again to inquire about traveling with her dogs. Cooper further clarified that she had not invited LaPaglia to be a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast and addressed the topic of her Unwell network offering a podcast to Grace O'Malley, a former friend of LaPaglia. Cooper asserted that these were business decisions and that no negative sentiment was ever directed towards LaPaglia by her or her network. Cooper reiterated her bewilderment at LaPaglia's 'mean girl' label, emphasizing the limited nature of their interactions as evidenced by the leaked DMs. She questioned LaPaglia's assertion of hatred, highlighting that their documented communication has been professional and supportive. Concluding her extensive explanation, Cooper offered a minor correction regarding their prior encounters, recalling a single brief meeting in 2021 during LaPaglia's appearance on the BFFs podcast. She strongly denied the notion that her response was a public relations stunt, urging LaPaglia to review their message history to understand the true nature of their relationship. The situation escalated swiftly, with LaPaglia reportedly offering a response on her own social media accounts shortly after Cooper's detailed revelation. Representatives for Cooper, LaPaglia, Earle, and Portnoy have been contacted for comment but had not yet responded at the time of this report





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Alex Cooper Brianna Lapaglia Chickenfry Call Her Daddy Alix Earle Podcasting Feud Social Media Drama Direct Messages Influencer Culture

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