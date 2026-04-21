Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery Ferrari Crash at 55

The LA County Medical Examiner confirms the tragic death of Electronic Arts executive and Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella following a high-speed car accident in California.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has officially released its report regarding the tragic and untimely death of renowned video game visionary Vince Zampella . At the age of 55, the Electronic Arts executive vice president lost his life on December 21 in Altadena, California, following a catastrophic vehicle accident.

Reports indicate that Zampella was driving a 2026 red Ferrari 296 GTS through a tunnel along the Angeles Crest Highway when the vehicle suddenly lost control. The car skidded near mile marker 62, careened violently into a concrete barrier, and immediately erupted into flames. According to the medical examiner, Zampella was unable to escape the burning wreckage, resulting in his death at the scene due to a combination of smoke inhalation, severe thermal injuries, and blunt force trauma.

A passenger, identified only as Kim, was ejected from the high-performance vehicle during the crash and tragically succumbed to her injuries shortly after being transported to a hospital near the San Gabriel Mountains. While the California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the collision, early assessments suggest that excessive speed was a significant contributing factor, a conclusion bolstered by cell phone footage captured during the moments leading up to the disaster.

Beyond his accomplishments behind the wheel, Vince Zampella was a titan of the digital entertainment industry, widely celebrated as the creative force and driving talent behind the globally successful Call of Duty franchise. During his influential tenure as the studio head and CEO of Infinity Ward, he revolutionized the first-person shooter genre and reshaped how developers approach interactive storytelling and multiplayer connectivity. His professional legacy is matched by the impact he had on his colleagues and the millions of players who engaged with his projects. A representative from Electronic Arts expressed deep sorrow, describing Zampella as a mentor, visionary leader, and cherished friend whose contributions set a standard for the entire gaming landscape. The company emphasized that his influence will persist for generations as developers continue to draw inspiration from the innovative frameworks and immersive experiences he helped establish throughout his decorated career.

In his personal life, Zampella leaves behind three children, Quentin, 26, Kyle, 22, and Courtney, 19, born from his previous marriage to Brigitte Zampella. In recent years, Zampella had pivoted some of his creative energy toward the automotive world, partnering with well-known automotive YouTuber Emelia Hartford. The two had been collaborating on the development of an exotic car dealership and a specialized production company, projects that Hartford described with great emotion in a recent vlog.

Hartford, who shares a massive online audience, reflected on the profound difficulty of losing a partner and friend with whom she had envisioned a long-term future. She shared that they were in the process of finalizing plans for their new venture, which they had named Prestige Worldwide. Hartford spoke candidly about Zampella’s unwavering belief in ambition, noting that he consistently encouraged her to pursue her dreams of acting, viewing their joint production efforts as a vehicle to manifest those goals. The loss has sent shockwaves through both the technology and automotive sectors, marking the end of a life defined by relentless creativity and the pursuit of excellence.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vince Zampella Call Of Duty Electronic Arts Ferrari Crash Video Game Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Moment off-duty officer tackles Nottingham Sainsbury's shoplifterSonny Wharmsby targeted the Sainsbury's supermarket on Castle Bridge Road on four occasions

Read more »

Police raid home but find 'gunshot' was from Call of Duty gamerPolice raided a home in Southend-on-Sea this weekend after receiving reports of gunshots - but found a keen gamer using loud speakers.

Read more »

Warning for TUI, easyJet and Jet2 passengers over Scotland duty free banA new statement highlighted how passengers may not realise the law means £5,000 fines - even for food bought at airports

Read more »

DEFRA warning to easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 passengers over duty free banA new response highlighted how passengers can fall foul of £5,000 fines - and having their lunch seized and destroyed

Read more »

Rachel Reeves confirms new cost for drivers to keep vans made after 2001 on roadRachel Reeves has confirmed new Vehicle Excise Duty bands

Read more »

Xbox Game Pass gets price drop at the cost of day one Call Of DutyXbox's new boss Asha Sharma acknowledged that Game Pass had become too expensive just last week, hinting at further readjustments.

Read more »