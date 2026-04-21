Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery Ferrari Crash at 55

The LA County Medical Examiner confirms the accidental death of gaming visionary Vince Zampella following a high-speed vehicle crash in California that also claimed the life of his passenger.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has officially released its report regarding the tragic and accidental death of legendary video game developer Vince Zampella . The 55-year-old Electronic Arts executive vice president lost his life on December 21 in Altadena, California, following a catastrophic high-speed vehicle collision. According to reports, Zampella was behind the wheel of a 2026 red Ferrari 296 GTS while navigating a tunnel near the Angeles Crest Highway.

Eyewitness cell phone footage captured the moments leading up to the crash, showing the vehicle speeding before skidding near mile marker 62. The car eventually careened into a solid concrete barrier and was immediately engulfed in flames. Authorities confirmed that Zampella was tragically trapped inside the vehicle, succumbing to a combination of smoke inhalation, severe thermal injuries, and blunt force trauma at the scene. His passenger, identified only as Kim, was ejected from the vehicle during the impact and later passed away at a medical facility near the San Gabriel Mountains. While the California Highway Patrol continues its investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision, investigators have noted that excessive speed was undoubtedly a primary factor in the severity of the wreck. The loss of such a prominent figure in the gaming industry has sent shockwaves through the technology and entertainment sectors. A representative for Electronic Arts issued a heartfelt statement, describing the incident as an unimaginable loss and expressing deep condolences to Zampella’s family, friends, and colleagues. Zampella, a California native, was best known for his pivotal role as the studio head and CEO of Infinity Ward, where he spearheaded the development of the globally successful Call of Duty franchise. His professional peers and industry leaders have praised his profound influence, noting that his visionary approach helped define the landscape of modern interactive entertainment. He is remembered not just as an executive, but as a mentor who inspired millions of players and developers worldwide. Zampella leaves behind three children, Quentin, Kyle, and Courtney, whom he shared with his former spouse, Brigitte Zampella. Beyond his gaming career, Zampella had recently pivoted toward his passion for high-performance vehicles. Over the past two years, he had been collaborating with well-known automotive YouTuber Emelia Hartford on the creation of an exotic car dealership and a professional production company. Hartford, who shares a massive online following of over 7 million, shared her devastation in a recent emotional vlog. She revealed that the duo had intended to launch a company under the name Prestige Worldwide and had many ambitious plans for the future. Hartford reflected on their close personal and professional bond, noting that Zampella had been a constant source of encouragement regarding her own acting aspirations. This untimely tragedy has left a void in both the gaming community and the automotive enthusiast world, as friends and collaborators struggle to process the sudden end of a creative partnership that held so much promise. The investigation remains ongoing, but the legacy of Vince Zampella will surely continue to impact the gaming world for many years to come





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