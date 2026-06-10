Call to Scrap Triple Lock on State Pensions to Save £650 Million a Year

The Resolution Foundation urges replacing the triple lock with a smoothed earnings link to save £650 million annually, citing ineffectiveness and economic risk.

The Resolution Foundation , a think tank widely regarded as close to the Labour Party, has issued a stark warning that the triple lock mechanism for state pension s should be scrapped to save the government £650 million annually.

The foundation argues that the policy, which ensures pension increases by the highest of average earnings growth, inflation, or 2.5 percent, is an expensive and wasteful approach that undermines fiscal stability. In a new analysis, the foundation brands the triple lock a terribly designed policy that risks causing further economic harm the longer it continues. The triple lock was introduced under the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government in 2011 as a means to lift older people out of poverty.

However, some economists have long raised concerns about its financial sustainability, given the UK's aging population and rising life expectancy. Economic volatility following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war has led to large increases through the triple lock in recent years, pushing up state pension spending and exacerbating concerns over the precarious state of public finances.

The think tank, often described as Chancellor Rachel Reeves' favourite think tank, calls for replacing the triple lock with what it terms a smooth earnings link from next year. Such a move, the foundation estimates, would generate annual savings of £650 million by the end of this Parliament. These savings, it suggests, would be sufficient to double the funding for Labour's youth guarantee programme, designed to reduce the number of young people not in employment, education or training.

The foundation highlights that the state pension is already the single largest driver of higher welfare spending in this Parliament and is projected to cost an additional £13.8 billion in real terms by 2029-30. Strong personal ties exist between the Labour government and the Resolution Foundation; former senior figures at the think tank now occupy key positions in Chancellor Reeves' Treasury team.

Torsten Bell, the pensions minister, previously served as the foundation's chief executive, while Dan Tomlinson, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, was a senior economist there. In its analysis, the Resolution Foundation describes the triple lock as remarkably ineffective at reducing poverty. It notes that in the 15 years before the triple lock's introduction, from 1997-98 to 2011-12, pensioner poverty rates fell by 15.8 percentage points.

However, in the 12 years following its introduction, pensioner poverty has risen by 2.3 percentage points. The foundation adds that the unpredictable ratchet effect of the triple lock introduces significant uncertainty into public finances. Ruth Curtice, the foundation's chief executive, states that the triple lock is a terribly designed policy that has proven much more expensive than originally planned, less effective at reducing poverty than hoped, and risks further economic harm if it continues.

She advocates for a smoothed earnings link as the most sensible way to ensure state pensions rise in line with living standards without the random ratchet. She emphasizes that the government cannot afford to keep this policy for another Parliament and should end the triple lock as soon as possible, redirecting the savings to more beneficial uses.

The analysis has sparked debate over the future of pension policy in the UK, with supporters of the triple lock arguing it provides security for pensioners, while critics point to its fiscal unsustainability and questionable impact on poverty reduction. The foundation's proposal comes amid broader discussions on intergenerational fairness, as younger generations face economic challenges while pensioners receive generous increases.

The government has not yet officially responded to the call, but the close ties between the foundation and the Treasury suggest the analysis may influence policy direction. With the next general election approaching, pension reform could become a key issue, balancing the needs of older voters with fiscal responsibility





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Triple Lock State Pension Resolution Foundation Pension Reform Public Finances

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The phone call that changed Saracens foreverHow Mark McCall built Sarries into the dominant force in English rugby, survived the salary cap scandal with his reputation intact and leaves club with a bright future

Read more »

Badenoch Calls for End to Identity Politics with Proposal to Scrap Public Sector Equality DutyThe business secretary pledged to dismantle the public sector equality duty, claiming it fuels tribalism and hampers security decisions, while urging a return to common‑sense policies that treat all groups equally.

Read more »

Manchester school 'triple stabbing' as two teens and staff member in hospitalTwo students and an adult staff member were injured in the incident, and are receiving medical treatment

Read more »

UK State Pension Triple Lock: Ministers Warned to Scrap ItThe UK state pension triple lock, which ensures the state pension rises each year in line with inflation, wage increases or 2.5 per cent – whichever is highest, has been criticized as ‘wasteful and expensive’ by the Resolution Foundation think tank. The policy costs three times more than intended according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Read more »