Calla Lily Clinical Care received a £700k Innovate UK grant to develop FLORA, an over-the-counter probiotic delivery system for vaginal microbiome restoration.

Calla Lily Clinical Care has been awarded a £700 k grant by Innovate UK to advance its FLORA project, a initiative focused on improving vaginal microbiome health. The funding was secured through the Growth Catalyst: Investor Partnerships program, which combines public grant money with matched private investment to accelerate medical innovation. This financial support covers a portion of a larger £1 M project that aims to adapt the company's patented Callavid® platform for delivering live biotherapeutic products and probiotics. The primary goal is to restore healthy bacterial balance in women affected by vaginal dysbiosis, a condition often linked to bacterial vaginosis.

FLORA Platform Targets Microbiome Imbalance

The FLORA project, which stands for Focused Lactobacillus Optimized Retention and Adhesion, utilizes the company's proprietary intravaginal delivery platform to optimize the administration of beneficial Lactobacillus species. These specific bacteria are widely recognized for their critical role in maintaining a healthy vaginal microbiome and preventing infection. The device is designed to enhance the transfer and retention of these probiotics, ensuring they reach and colonize the target area effectively. This approach addresses the significant challenge of delivering live bacteria that can survive and thrive in the vaginal environment to provide lasting health benefits.

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Current Treatments Fail to Address High Recurrence

Vaginal dysbiosis is most commonly diagnosed as bacterial vaginosis and is associated with increased susceptibility to serious health issues including sexually transmitted infections like HPV and HIV. It is also linked to pelvic inflammatory disease, miscarriage, preterm birth, and poorer fertility and IVF outcomes. Despite growing clinical understanding of the microbiome's importance, current treatments rely heavily on antibiotics, which have high recurrence rates. Specifically, bacterial vaginosis recurs in approximately 58% of women within 12 months of treatment. This high rate of recurrence contributes to the escalating global challenge of antimicrobial resistance, creating an urgent need for more effective long-term solutions.

Strategic Goals for Over-the-Counter Probiotic Delivery

Calla Lily Clinical Care aims to deliver Callavid as the first over-the-counter product specifically designed to maximize probiotic transfer, retention, and colonization. The company seeks to overcome the leakage, dosing inconsistency, and usability challenges associated with existing treatment formats that are currently available to consumers. In addition to device development, the organization will create a proprietary laboratory model to evaluate bacterial colonization. This laboratory model will generate essential data to inform future product development and ensure the efficacy of the new probiotic delivery system.

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Broader Clinical Portfolio and Strategic Partnerships

This award marks the third Innovate UK grant secured by Calla Lily Clinical Care and strengthens its portfolio of translational women's health innovations. The company's NIHR-funded FREEDOM trial, which is fully enrolled, is now approaching completion. This trial evaluates 400mg progesterone using the Callavid platform in patients diagnosed with luteal phase insufficiency, a condition associated with increased risk of infertility and miscarriage. Additionally, the company recently joined Wellcome Leap's $50 M Focused Antibiotics program to transform antibiotic delivery and address antimicrobial resistance public health objectives.

Leadership Vision on Microbiome Frontiers

Thang Vo-Ta, Co-Founder and CEO of Calla Lily Clinical Care, emphasized that the company has won competitive funding for three different therapies in under two years: progesterone, antibiotics, and now live biotherapeutics. Vo-Ta noted that while the vaginal microbiome is an exciting frontier, bacteria will only help if they reach the right place and stay there. Dr. Annalisa Jenkins, Advisor to Calla Lily Clinical Care, added that promising medicines often fail because getting them to the right place in the body is harder than expected. She stated that the company's new award gives the team the chance to tackle that delivery problem head-on to improve women's quality of life.