Calley Means Accuses Susie Wiles of Sabotaging RFK Jr MAHA Agenda

Former RFK Jr advisor Calley Means alleges outgoing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles took corporate money to block health reforms before Stephen Miller takes over.

Former Health Advisor Calley Means has launched a scathing public attack on outgoing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Means alleges that Wiles accepted corporate and foreign funding to deliberately derail the Make America Healthy Again ( MAHA) agenda championed by Robert F Kennedy Jr. These serious accusations emerged in a recent interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, casting a shadow over the administrative transition occurring in the Trump White House.

Corruption Allegations Against Susie Wiles

Calley Means, a former senior advisor to Robert F Kennedy Jr at the Department of Health and Human Services, claims that Susie Wiles operated a pay-to-play system within the West Wing. He specifically accuses Wiles of allowing companies that hired her daughter, Katie Wiles, as a lobbyist to receive preferential treatment for federal funding and regulatory approvals. Means stated that this practice was openly discussed among her inner circle.

Also read Donald Trump replaces Susie Wiles as White House Chief of staff after midterms hammering

According to Means, the financial pressure on the administration was immense, driven by the upcoming midterm elections. He alleges that Susie Wiles repeatedly told him she needed fundraising money to support Republican campaigns. He quotes Wiles as saying, 'We need money for the midterms, Calley,' and claims she explicitly admitted needing funds from sugar industry representatives to secure electoral victories.

These financial motivations allegedly led to the suppression of critical health research. Means asserts that Wiles blocked a scientific study into the effects of sugars on children because it would have offended powerful corporate donors. He argues that this decision directly contradicted the health-focused platform voted for by the American public.

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Stephen Miller Takes Over White House Operations

The controversy surrounds a major personnel shakeup announced by President Donald Trump on Friday. Trump revealed that Susie Wiles would leave her role as Chief of Staff on Monday to join the Trump Political Operation. She is being replaced by Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff and one of the President's most trusted advisors.

President Trump publicly praised Susie Wiles' performance in his role. In a statement posted to Truth Social, the President announced that Stephen Miller would become the new Chief of Staff starting on Monday, November 9, 2026. Trump thanked Wiles for her service and described her work as outstanding despite the impending transition.

However, internal sources tell a different story regarding Wiles' departure. A senior White House official told the Daily Mail that Wiles had actually submitted her resignation the night before the announcement. This contradicts Trump's public assertion that he simply wanted to make a change to the administration's structure after the recent electoral events.

Impact of Democratic Midterm Victory

The leadership change comes in the wake of a significant electoral defeat for the Republican Party. Democratic candidates achieved a massive victory in the recent midterm elections, which has sparked intense debate within the Trump administration about strategic direction. The loss is viewed by many conservatives as a warning that the party must realign with voter concerns to maintain congressional majorities.

Calley Means argues that the current administration leadership has ignored these voter signals. He claims that Susie Wiles and her allies prioritize corporate interests and family enrichment over the mandate delivered by the electorate. He describes Wiles as 'the most powerful chief of staff in modern American history' but criticizes the culture she cultivated within the West Wing.

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Means also alleges that Wiles softened regulatory standards for controversial industries like e-cigarettes and kratom due to intense lobbying. He describes unrelenting pressure from lobbyists and West Wing meetings aimed at relaxing health and safety standards. These actions, according to Means, were driven by the need to maintain good relations with paying corporate clients.

Despite the fierce criticism from Means, President Trump defended Susie Wiles to reporters on Friday. He acknowledged that she had done a great job but insisted that moving people around is sometimes necessary in politics. He emphasized that he wanted to make a change after the election results, even as the Daily Mail reported that Wiles had been quietly preparing an exit plan since June.

The allegations made by Calley Means have drawn attention to the intersection of campaign finance, regulatory policy, and health legislation. As Stephen Miller prepares to take charge, the White House faces scrutiny over its handling of health reforms and corporate lobbying. The Department of Health and Human Services continues to navigate these political pressures under new leadership.

The transition of power from Susie Wiles to Stephen Miller marks a pivotal moment for the Trump administration. With major health initiatives like MAHA under fire, the new Chief of Staff must address these accusations while managing a Congress controlled by the opposing party. The coming weeks will reveal how these internal conflicts influence federal health policy and regulatory enforcement.