Calls for Labour to Scrap 'Table Tax' to Boost Hospitality Sector

Campaigners are urging Labour to abolish the 'table tax' on outdoor seating for cafes, restaurants, and pubs, arguing it would support the struggling hospitality industry. The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) is leading the charge, citing burdensome regulations and high costs associated with pavement licenses. The move aims to allow Britons to enjoy outdoor dining and drinking, particularly during the summer months.

Labour is facing pressure to eliminate the ' table tax ', a charge levied on cafes, restaurants, and pubs with outdoor seating , aiming to facilitate Britons' enjoyment of food and beverages in the summer months. Advocates are urging ministers to abolish the necessity for businesses to obtain licenses permitting customers to consume food and drinks at outdoor tables.

Their central argument is that such a move would invigorate the struggling hospitality sector, currently grappling with economic strains stemming from inflation and increasing business rates. The prevalence of pavement licenses for bars and eateries surged during the Covid-19 pandemic. For a modest fee of £100, establishments could secure a one-year license, designed to attract more patrons while adhering to the prevailing social distancing guidelines. This initiative was further solidified by the 2023 Levelling Up and Regeneration Act, which rendered the system permanent. However, local councils now possess the authority to impose charges of up to £500 for licenses valid for a maximum of two years, with renewal fees set at £350. The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), spearheading the 'scrap the table tax' campaign, alleges that local authorities are implementing these regulations in an 'egregious' manner. The focus of the campaign is to urge the Labour Party to remove the 'table tax' that impacts cafes, restaurants and pubs with pavement seating. This would allow British people to enjoy food and drink during the summer. They provided an example highlighting how Westminster City Council exclusively grants licenses for periods ranging from three to six months, obligating businesses to incur a £350 fee for each renewal. CEN also leveled accusations against Watford Borough Council, asserting that it is 'punishing firms for increasing their footfall' through a tiered system that mandates varying rates based on the number of chairs. Blake Stephenson, Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire and a CEN member, stated that the anti-business agenda pursued by the Labour Party is detrimental to high streets and impedes economic expansion. He highlighted the already significant burdens faced by cafes, pubs, and restaurants, including exorbitant business rates, rising national insurance contributions, and cumbersome red tape. He proposed that the government should adopt measures to support the hospitality industry, rather than imposing additional costs and bureaucratic hurdles, even for the simple act of providing outdoor seating. Stephenson asserted that eliminating the table tax would demonstrate the government's support for British businesses. Jack Rankin, the Tory MP for Windsor, echoed similar sentiments, condemning excessive red tape and anti-growth policies as impediments to the British tradition of enjoying a drink outdoors. He characterized the requirement for pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants to obtain and pay for licenses for outdoor seating as absurd. Rankin suggested that the upcoming World Cup presented an opportunity for the government to demonstrate its commitment to the hospitality sector and its clientele by eliminating the table tax. Kitty Thompson, head of campaigns at CEN, emphasized the natural inclination of people to seek outdoor seating during favorable weather. She asserted that hospitality businesses should be free to provide tables and chairs for their customers. However, she noted that the small businesses that form the backbone of high streets are required to pay councils for the privilege of offering what their customers desire, describing the situation as illogical. Thompson concluded by stating that there is no justification for councils to burden themselves and local businesses with the bureaucracy associated with pavement license applications. A Government spokesperson stated that councils are responsible for introducing pavement licenses and the government expects them to make them affordable for businesses. The government is supporting high streets with an investment of £301 million this year to help communities get boarded-up shops open again, and reforming licensing to help more venues offer food and drink or one-off events outside





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Table Tax Hospitality Pavement Licenses Outdoor Seating Labour Conservative Environment Network Business Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Public Calls on Labour to Reconsider North Sea Drilling Amid Soaring Energy PricesA new poll shows that the public is urging Labour to reconsider its ban on North Sea oil and gas drilling, due to the rise in energy costs. The situation has intensified since Iran began a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and is now creating a growing divide within the Cabinet regarding energy policy. The Tories, Reform UK and the Greens are now in an unprecedented three-way split.

Read more »

UK Politics in Turmoil: Three Parties Neck-and-Neck in Polls, Labour LagsA new poll reveals an unprecedented three-way tie between the Conservatives, Reform UK, and the Green Party, with Labour trailing. The findings, conducted by Lord Ashcroft, highlight the shifting political landscape and the potential impact of the upcoming local elections. The poll also examines public opinion on key issues, including the war on Iran and leadership within the major parties.

Read more »

Labour MP Accuses No 10 of Smear Campaign, Claiming Mental Health Was WeaponizedKarl Turner, a suspended Labour MP, alleges No 10 attempted to smear him by questioning his mental health due to his opposition to jury trial reforms and criticism of Sir Keir Starmer's aide. He sent a solicitor's letter to party leaders detailing the accusations, leading to a denial from No 10. The controversy surrounds Turner's principled stance and the alleged attempts to undermine his credibility.

Read more »

Votes for Gen Alpha could backfire on Starmer - and hand a win to PolanskiGiving the vote to 16- and 17-year-olds was expected to benefit Labour

Read more »

Everything you need to know about the revolt brewing over Labour’s migration reformsRebel MPs have likened some proposals to Trump’s immigration policies and warned of a ‘Windrush-style’ scandal, amid reports the plans could be watered down

Read more »

Calls Grow for Labour to Scrap 'Table Tax' on Outdoor Dining to Support HospitalityCampaigners urge Labour to abolish the 'table tax,' a licensing fee for outdoor seating at cafes, restaurants, and pubs, citing its negative impact on the struggling hospitality industry. The push aims to boost businesses facing financial pressures and make outdoor dining more accessible for the public, especially during summer and major events.

Read more »