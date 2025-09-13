Calls for Transparency in Allocation of Northern Ireland Football Fund

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill demands fairness and transparency in the distribution of £36.2 million football funding, raising concerns about the exclusion of clubs in the northwest region.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill has called for full transparency and fairness in the allocation of the Northern Ireland Football Fund , following an announcement by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons that 20 football clubs are set to receive a portion of £36.2 million in funding. O'Neill expressed concern regarding the exclusion of clubs in the northwest region, specifically highlighting Derry City Football Club 's absence from the list.

She urged all parties within the Executive to collaborate in securing additional investment for regional football stadiums, the redevelopment of Casement Park, and other sports initiatives. Lyons defended his decision, stating that clubs were selected based on their application strengths rather than geographical location. He emphasized that the funding was not allocated on a geographical basis and that a geographical mix of clubs had been considered, excluding the northwest region due to the strength of other applicants. Lyons acknowledged the disappointment among clubs that did not receive funding, assuring them that there will be future opportunities. He also confirmed his intention to individually meet with each club to discuss their applications and reiterate that this is not the end of their funding prospects. The funding, initially approved by the Executive in 2011, was intended to support the improvement of football facilities across Northern Ireland. The 20 selected clubs are now tasked with developing detailed business cases, which will undergo thorough checks by Department for Communities officials





