Calls Grow for Labour to Scrap 'Table Tax' on Outdoor Dining to Support Hospitality

Campaigners urge Labour to abolish the 'table tax,' a licensing fee for outdoor seating at cafes, restaurants, and pubs, citing its negative impact on the struggling hospitality industry. The push aims to boost businesses facing financial pressures and make outdoor dining more accessible for the public, especially during summer and major events.

Labour is facing pressure to eliminate the ' table tax ', a charge levied on cafes, restaurants, and pubs that offer pavement seating. Campaigners are advocating for the removal of the requirement for businesses to obtain licenses for customers to consume food and beverages at outdoor tables.

Their argument centers on the belief that this action would significantly aid the struggling hospitality sector, which is already grappling with financial pressures stemming from inflation and increasing business rates. The current licensing system, initially introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate outdoor dining while maintaining social distancing, has evolved into a permanent fixture. Businesses were initially charged a nominal fee of £100 for a one-year license, but the 2023 Levelling Up and Regeneration Act solidified the system, granting local councils the authority to charge up to £500 for licenses valid for up to two years, with renewals costing £350. The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), spearheading the 'scrap the table tax' campaign, has accused local authorities of enforcing these rules in a manner they deem excessive. The CEN highlights instances where licenses are granted for short durations, such as the Westminster City Council's practice of issuing licenses for only three to six months, with a £350 renewal fee. Furthermore, the CEN criticizes Watford Borough Council for implementing a tiered fee structure based on the number of chairs, effectively penalizing businesses for attracting more customers. Blake Stephenson, a Conservative MP and CEN member, expressed strong criticism of what he perceives as a 'anti-business agenda'. He argued that the hospitality industry is already burdened by exorbitant business rates, rising national insurance contributions, and excessive government regulations. He emphasized the importance of supporting the hospitality sector and advocated for the elimination of the table tax to demonstrate the government's commitment to British businesses. Jack Rankin, another Conservative MP, echoed these sentiments, condemning the 'overbearing red tape' that he believes is hindering the simple pleasure of enjoying a drink outdoors. He pointed out the absurdity of requiring pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants to pay for licenses to simply place tables and chairs outside. Rankin suggested that removing the table tax could be a symbolic gesture of support for the hospitality industry and its patrons, particularly with the upcoming World Cup. Kitty Thompson, head of campaigns at CEN, further emphasized the natural desire of people to enjoy outdoor seating, especially during pleasant weather. She argued that hospitality businesses should be free to provide tables and chairs without being burdened by bureaucratic licensing processes and associated costs. She stressed that these small businesses are the lifeblood of high streets, and the current system places an unnecessary burden on both councils and local establishments. A Government spokesperson responded by stating that councils are responsible for the implementation of pavement licenses and are expected to ensure their affordability. The spokesperson highlighted the government's support for high streets, including a £301 million investment this year to help communities reopen boarded-up shops. They also mentioned ongoing reforms to licensing regulations aimed at facilitating outdoor food and drink service and one-off events





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